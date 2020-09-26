The government this past week ordered a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants nationwide, along with tougher face-mask requirements and increased fines for noncompliance. It has also banned most social gatherings of more than six people.

Britain has Europe’s worst death toll from the pandemic, with nearly 42,000 confirmed deaths.

— Associated Press

ITALY

Covid-19 'Patient No. 1' joins symbolic race

Italy’s coronavirus “Patient No. 1” is taking part in a two-day, 112-mile relay race as a sign of hope after he recovered from weeks in intensive care.

Mattia Maestri, a 38-year-old Unilever manager, was suited up Saturday for the start of the race between Italy’s first two virus hot spots. It began in Codogno, south of Milan, where Maestri tested positive Feb. 21, and was to end Sunday in Vo’Euganeo, where Italy’s first official covid-19 death was recorded the same day.

Maestri hadn’t traveled to China or been in contact with a known positive case. His was the first confirmed case of domestic transmission in Italy, evidence that the virus was circulating silently among the local population. Within days, Italy would become the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, where it still has the second-highest number of covid-19 deaths after Britain.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Linkage rejected for removal from U.S. list

Sudan does not want to link its removal from a U.S. terrorism list that is hindering access to foreign funding for the country’s economy with a normalization of relations with Israel, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Saturday.

Sources said this past week that U.S. officials indicated in talks with a Sudanese delegation that they want Khartoum to follow the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and open ties with Israel.

Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism dates to its toppled ruler Omar Hassan al-Bashir and makes it hard for its new transitional government to access debt relief and financing.

Hamdok said Sudan told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a visit last month that it was necessary to separate the removal from the U.S. list from the normalization of relations with Israel.

— Reuters

Paris stabbing suspect says he targeted Charlie Hebdo: The chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the prophet Muhammad recently republished by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, a judicial official said. Two people were wounded and seven people are in custody after Friday's attack with a meat cleaver outside the newspaper's former offices, which is being investigated as an extremist incident.

Polish ruling party, partners sign new deal: The three parties in Poland's conservative coalition government signed a new agreement, putting aside disagreements sparked by a power struggle. They provided no details, but Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the senior party, Law and Justice, told reporters that he and the leaders of two junior parties had reached an accord that would allow them to govern together for three more years, until the next scheduled general election.

Auschwitz figure offers to share Nigerian boy's sentence: The head of Poland's Auschwitz state museum has written to Nigeria's president offering to serve part of a 10-year jail term handed to a 13-year-old boy for blasphemy in Nigeria's northern Kano state last month. Piotr Cywinski said if a pardon were not possible, he and 119 other volunteers would each spend a month in a Nigerian jail in the boy's stead. As the director of a memorial to a place "where children were imprisoned and murdered, I cannot remain indifferent to this disgraceful sentence," he said in the letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, posted on the museum's Twitter account.