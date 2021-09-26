Iran not fully honoring deal on monitoring equipment, IAEA says: The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Iran had failed to fully honor the terms of a deal struck two weeks ago to allow U.N. inspectors to service monitoring equipment in the country, citing "Iran's decision not to allow agency access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop." The Sept. 12 agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, reached on the eve of a meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors, meant Western powers chose not to seek a resolution criticizing Iran at that meeting since the equipment's memory cards would be replaced just as they were due to fill up.