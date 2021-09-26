Switzerland’s parliament and the governing Federal Council supported the measure. The nation has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007.
Supporters said passage of the measure would put same-sex partners on equal legal footing with heterosexual couples by allowing them to adopt children together and facilitating citizenship for same-sex spouses.
Switzerland is traditionally conservative and extended the right to vote to all its women only in 1990.
Most countries in Western Europe recognize same-sex marriage, while most of those in Central and Eastern Europe don’t allow wedlock involving two men or two women.
Also Sunday, voters dismissed a proposal spearheaded by left-wing groups to raise taxes on returns from investments and capital such as dividends or income from rental properties in Switzerland.
— Associated Press
WEST BANK
5 Palestinians killed in gun battle with troops
Israeli troops conducted arrest raids against suspected Hamas militants across the occupied West Bank early Sunday, sparking a pair of gun battles in which five Palestinians were killed and two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded.
It was the deadliest violence between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank in weeks. The region has seen an increase in fighting in recent months, with tensions fueled by Israeli settlement construction, heightened militant activity and the aftermath of a war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip in May.
The Israeli military said that it had been tracking the Hamas militants for several weeks and that the raids were launched in response to immediate threats.
The military said that it launched five simultaneous raids and that soldiers opened fire after being shot at in two locations. It said five militants were killed and several others were arrested. It also said an officer and a soldier were seriously injured, possibly inadvertently by Israeli fire.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said two Palestinians were killed near the northern West Bank city of Jenin and three in Biddu, north of Jerusalem.
Also Sunday, Israel released Palestinian lawmaker Khalida Jarrar after nearly two years in prison. Jarrar, a senior figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prisons for years — often without being charged.
— Associated Press
Iceland elects Europe's first female-majority legislature: Iceland has elected a female-majority parliament, a landmark for gender equality in the North Atlantic island nation, in a vote in which centrist parties made the biggest gains. After all votes were counted, female candidates held 33 seats in Iceland's 63-seat parliament. The three parties in the outgoing coalition government won 37 seats, two more than in the last election, and appeared likely to continue in power. The election makes Iceland the only country in Europe, and one of a handful in the world, with a majority of female lawmakers.
Iran not fully honoring deal on monitoring equipment, IAEA says: The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said Iran had failed to fully honor the terms of a deal struck two weeks ago to allow U.N. inspectors to service monitoring equipment in the country, citing "Iran's decision not to allow agency access to the TESA Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop." The Sept. 12 agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, reached on the eve of a meeting of the IAEA's Board of Governors, meant Western powers chose not to seek a resolution criticizing Iran at that meeting since the equipment's memory cards would be replaced just as they were due to fill up.
Police make 'significant' arrest in London teacher's death: British police said they have arrested a man in the death of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked in a London park. Nessa's death has fueled concerns that women aren't safe on the streets of Britain's capital. Metropolitan Police said a 36-year-old man was arrested in southern England and was being held in custody. Two other men were previously detained and then released under investigation, but police stressed the latest arrest was a "significant development."
— From news services