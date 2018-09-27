INDIA

Top court strikes down British-era adultery law

India’s Supreme Court court on Thursday struck down a 158-year-old law that punished people for having extramarital affairs, effectively decriminalizing adultery.

The verdict is the latest progressive judgment from India’s top court, which also this month decriminalized homosexuality and curbed the usage of a government biometric database by private companies, acknowledging arguments from privacy activists.

“It’s time to say that husband is not the master of wife,” said Chief Justice Dipak Misra, delivering the verdict. “Legal sovereignty of one sex over the other sex is wrong.”

Until Thursday, Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code gave a maximum sentence of five years to anyone who had sex with a married woman “without the consent or connivance” of her husband. The married woman was exempt from punishment, but her partner was not. The partners of adulterous married men, meanwhile, did not face equal consequences.

The law was used as a blackmail tool to keep women in unhappy marriages or prevent them from claiming alimony in divorce proceedings. The court’s ruling was welcomed by women’s rights activists and lawyers who said the law treated women as victims and denied them agency.

Adultery will remain grounds for divorce, and adulterers can be criminally charged with abetting suicide, in cases in which extramarital affairs lead to suicide, the judges said.

— Vidhi Doshi

VENEZUELA

Maduro defiant as six nations seek ICC probe

Six nations made the unprecedented move this week of asking the International Criminal Court to investigate Venezuela for possible crimes against humanity, even as President Nicolás Maduro made an unexpected trip to the U.N. headquarters to deliver a nearly hour-long speech declaring that his nation “will never give in.”

Maduro’s speech at the U.N. General Assembly came after Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay and Canada formally asked the ICC to investigate Venezuela on such charges as murder, torture and crimes against humanity.

The six countries hope the move puts new pressure on Maduro to end the violence and conflict in Venezuela that have sent more than 2 million people fleeing and made the country’s inflation and homicide rates among the highest in the world.

Venezuelan officials have rejected international criticism, saying it is driven by imperialist forces led by the United States to justify launching an invasion.

Maduro sounded a defiant tone Wednesday night, complaining that Washington was attacking his country through sanctions and other means and strong-arming other nations into going along in a “fierce diplomatic offensive.”

But, he said, “Venezuela will never give in.”

At the same time, however, Maduro said he was willing to talk with President Trump.

— Associated Press

Mexican ex-governor pleads guilty to corruption: Prosecutors said the former governor of Mexico's gulf coast state of Veracruz has pleaded guilty to charges of organized crime and money laundering. Javier Duarte took a leave from the governorship and fled to Guatemala before being extradited to Mexico in July 2017 to face justice. As part of his plea deal, he received a nine-year sentence and had 41 properties seized but could apply for parole in as little as three years. Duarte belonged to the former ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, which suffered a major defeat in the July 1 presidential and state elections.

Arrests made in Slovak journalist's slaying: Police in Slovakia have made arrests in the slayings of an investigative journalist and his fiancee, a case that brought down the government, officials said. Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in their home on Feb. 21. Slovak authorities said they believed it was a contract killing linked to Kuciak's work — he investigated government corruption and possible ties between politicians and Italian mobsters. The killings triggered a political crisis, the dismissal of the police chief and the government's collapse.

Russian lawmakers approve controversial pension bill: The lower house of Russia's parliament has adopted a bill that raises the eligibility ages for state pensions by five years. The measure was proposed by President Vladimir Putin and has drawn widespread protests. The State Duma voted to adopt the third and final reading of the bill, raising the pension age to 65 for men and 60 for women. The bill is headed for a vote in the Federation Council and will need Putin's vetting after that.

— From news services