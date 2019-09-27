IRAN

U.K.-flagged tanker released after weeks

Iran on Friday released a British-flagged oil tanker it had seized in July. The Stena Impero left the port of Bandar Abbas and was headed to Dubai, where its crew would disembark, said Stena Bulk, the Swedish-based company that owns the ship.

Iranian commandos seized the tanker on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf. The raid came after authorities in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, seized an Iranian supertanker carrying $130 million in crude oil on suspicion it was breaking European Union sanctions by taking the oil to Syria. Gibraltar later released the tanker after it said Iran promised the ship wouldn’t go to Syria. It later sat off Syria, angering Britain.

On Friday, Britain responded sternly to the release of the Stena Impero. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the ship “was unlawfully seized by Iran” and that the action was “part of a pattern of attempts to disrupt freedom of navigation.”

VENEZUELA

U.N. launches probe of reported abuses

The U.N. Human Rights Council agreed Friday to set up an international fact-finding mission to document violations in Venezuela, including torture and summary executions.

Venezuela’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Jorge Valero, rejected the “hostile resolution” — brought by countries that are hosting millions of its refugees, which include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru — as being part of a campaign led by the United States. “This small group follows to a T instruments handed to them by the American empire,” Valero said.

The resolution condemned “widespread targeted repression and persecution” through what it called excessive use of force against protesters, the shuttering of media and the erosion of the rule of law. The text was adopted from the 12-nation Lima Group, which has denounced President Nicolás Maduro and recognized the opposition’s Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

U.S. airstrike kills 17 militants in Libya: The U.S. military says it has carried out an airstrike against the Islamic State group in Libya, the third such strike in the North African country in a little over a week. The recent American airstrikes were the first in Libya in over a year. U.S. Africa Command released a statement Friday saying 17 militants were killed in the strike, launched a day earlier in southwest Libya. Islamist extremists expanded their reach in Libya amid the chaos following the 2011 uprising that ousted longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi.

Warning issued over Brexit's effect on medical supplies: Britain's government watchdog says there's still a "significant amount" of work to do to make sure the country has an adequate supply of licensed drugs in case of a no-deal Brexit. The National Audit Office said additional shipping capacity chartered by Britain for bringing goods across the English Channel might not be operational until the end of November — one month after the Oct. 31 deadline for Britain to leave the European Union. Of the more than 12,300 medicines licensed in the Britain, about 7,000 arrive from or via the E.U., mostly across the channel. According to the British government's "reasonable worst-case" scenario, the flow of goods could be cut by half on the first day of a no-deal Brexit and could take a year to recover.

Countries send advisory to citizens in Myanmar: Canada, Australia and Britain have joined the United States in advising their citizens about possible violent attacks in Myanmar. An initial warning Wednesday by the U.S. Embassy in Yangon said Myanmar's security forces were "investigating reports of potential attacks" in the country's capital, Naypyitaw, on Sept. 26, Oct. 16 and Oct. 26. It said the possibility of attacks extended to coming months in Naypyitaw, Yangon and Mandalay, the country's three biggest cities. There was no explanation of why there might be attacks on those specific dates and no other details were provided. There was no attack

on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Researchers try to determine cause of mass dolphin death: Authorities in the Cape Verde islands off West Africa are waiting for experts from Spain to help determine why more than 100 dolphins died on a local beach. Local media reported that around 200 melon-headed dolphins were found on a beach on Boa Vista island on Tuesday. Officials, residents and tourists managed to drag some of them back out to sea, but many returned. Bulldozers buried 136 dead dolphins.

