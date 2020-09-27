The deal was seen as a breakthrough during 2018 peace talks. Both parties agreed then to confidence-building measures. Implementation of the tentative peace plan, however, stumbled. The United Nations has described the swap as the war’s “first official large-scale” exchange.

The conflict in the Arab world’s poorest country erupted in 2014, when the Iran-allied Houthis seized the capital and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition, determined to restore President Abed Raboo Mansour Hadi’s government, launched an intervention months later.

Houthi officials said the swap includes the release of more than 680 rebels in return for at least 400 from the government. They said the swap would start Oct. 15.

KOREAN PENINSULA

North accuses South of intrusion to find official

North Korea accused South Korea of sending ships across the disputed sea boundary to find the body of a South Korean official recently killed by North Korean troops, warning Sunday that the intrusion could escalate tensions. South Korea denied the accusation.

“We urge the South side to immediately halt the intrusion across the military demarcation line in the West Sea that may lead to escalation of tensions,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency said.

Along with its denial, South Korea proposed a joint probe to resolve discrepancies in each country’s account of the official’s death last week. Officials in Seoul have said that the 47-year-old was probably trying to defect before North Korean troops aboard a boat fatally shot him and burned his body.

According to Seoul, North Korea on Friday sent a message — including a rare apology by leader Kim Jong Un — for the shooting of the official, who was found floating on an object in its waters.

The North Korean message distributed by South Korea said its troops shot the official because he attempted to flee after refusing to respond to questions. It said North Korea maintained that troops were unable to find the official’s body and burned the object he was floating on in line with anti-coronavirus rules.

Mali transitional government appoints prime minister: Mali's transitional president appointed former minister of foreign affairs Moctar Ouane as the West African nation's prime minister days after being sworn into office. The appointment of a civilian prime minister was a major condition imposed by the West African regional economic bloc ECOWAS on Mali to lift sanctions imposed after an Aug. 18 coup. ECOWAS had closed borders to Mali and stopped financial flows to put pressure on the junta to quickly return to a civilian government.

