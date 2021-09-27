His removal, if it happens, would probably be the final blow to the probe, making it highly unlikely that a third judge would take up the job amid threats by members of the political elite, who have closed ranks in their effort to block the investigation.
The development comes amid a growing campaign by Lebanon’s political class against Bitar, who took over the job in February after his predecessor was removed following similar legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast.
On Aug. 4, 2020, hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded, killing at least 214 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighborhoods.
Bitar in July announced his intention to go after senior officials and summoned for questioning then-outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab, three former cabinet ministers and top security officials. None showed up for questioning.
On Friday, former interior minister Nouhad Machnouk, also implicated in the probe, filed a motion to dismiss the judge.
— Associated Press
At least 37 reportedly killed in Nigerian village: At least 37 people were killed in Nigeria during an attack on a remote northern village, according to witnesses. The attack in Kaduna state was blamed on a prolonged religious crisis between Hausa-Fulani residents, who reside mostly in the northern part of the state, and Christians concentrated in the south. Residents and hospital workers said the assailants arrived in Madamai village in large numbers with guns and machetes.
Mexico confirms deaths of 5 Indigenous men: DNA tests on six sets of skeletal remains found in northern Mexico confirmed that five of them belong to some of 10 missing men from a persecuted Indigenous group. The prosecutor's office in Sonora state said the tests matched five Yaqui men abducted in mid-July. The office has suggested that the killing of a Yaqui leader in May and the abduction and apparent slaying of the 10 Yaquis in July were the work of drug cartels or allied local gangs.
Taliban issues no-shave order to barbers in Afghan province: The Taliban banned barbershops in a southern province of Afghanistan from shaving or trimming beards, claiming the edict is in line with sharia, or Islamic law. The order was issued by the vice and virtue department of the Taliban government in Helmand province to barbers in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital. During its previous rule of Afghanistan, the Taliban adhered to a harsh interpretation of Islam. The group overran Kabul on Aug. 15 and has again taken control of the country.
10 FARC dissidents killed in Colombia, military says: At least 10 members of a group of rebel dissidents were killed in a bombing by the armed forces in Colombia's southeastern jungle, the head of the military said. Although the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, signed a peace accord in 2016 and most members demobilized, some former fighters reject the deal and continue to battle the government. The bombing occurred in Guainía province, a top area for the cultivation of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine.
London police charge man with murder of teacher: British police charged a 36-year-old man with the murder of Sabina Nessa, a primary school teacher killed as she walked to meet a friend in London. Koci Selamaj was arrested Sunday in what police called a "significant" development in their investigation. Nessa, 28, was found dead in a park in southeast London on Sept. 17. Her death came six months after the abduction and murder of Sarah Everard, 33, in south London by a serving police officer.
Quake kills 1, injures 20 on Greek island: A prolonged earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of at least 5.8 struck the Greek island of Crete, killing one person and injuring 20, while damaging homes and churches and causing rock slides. Repeated aftershocks rattled the area. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the epicenter was about 150 miles south-southeast of Athens. A government spokesman said there were no reports of missing or trapped people.
— From news services