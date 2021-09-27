Taliban issues no-shave order to barbers in Afghan province: The Taliban banned barbershops in a southern province of Afghanistan from shaving or trimming beards, claiming the edict is in line with sharia, or Islamic law. The order was issued by the vice and virtue department of the Taliban government in Helmand province to barbers in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital. During its previous rule of Afghanistan, the Taliban adhered to a harsh interpretation of Islam. The group overran Kabul on Aug. 15 and has again taken control of the country.