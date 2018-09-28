INDONESIA

Powerful earthquake, tsunami hit island

A powerful earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Friday, triggering a 10-foot-tall tsunami that an official said swept away houses in at least two cities — Palu, the capital of Central Sulawesi province, and Donggala — as well as several other coastal settlements. More than 600,000 people live in Palu and Donggala.

The 7.5-magnitude quake was followed by numerous strong aftershocks, including one of magnitude 6.7. Indonesian TV showed a smartphone video of a powerful wave hitting Palu, with people screaming and running in fear. The water smashed into buildings and a large mosque that collapsed under the force.

Houses were swept away and families were reported missing, said disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, adding that communications and power to the area were disrupted, making the assessment of damage and casualties difficult.

— Associated Press

GAZA STRIP

7 protesters reported shot, killed at border

Israeli soldiers shot and killed seven Palestinians, including two boys, who were among thousands who thronged to the fortified Gaza Strip border Friday as part of weekly protests launched half a year ago, Gaza health officials said.

Israel’s military said its troops resorted to live fire, and an airstrike, after explosive devices and rocks were thrown at them and to prevent breaches of the border fence from the Islamist Hamas-controlled enclave.

Gaza health officials said 290 people were wounded, 90 of them by gunshots. They identified the dead as males, two of them ages 12 and 14.

At least 191 Palestinians have been killed since the Gaza protests began on March 30 to demand the right of return to lands that Palestinian families fled or were driven from on Israel’s founding in 1948, and the easing of an Israeli-Egyptian economic blockade.

Hamas said Friday’s protest marked the 18th anniversary of the launch of the last Palestinian revolt against Israel.

— Reuters

Palestinians file court case over U.S. Embassy move: The Palestinian Authority has filed a case with the United Nations' highest court asking its judges to order Washington to remove the recently relocated U.S. Embassy from Jerusalem. The move, announced by the Hague-based International Court of Justice, comes against a backdrop of deeply strained ties between Washington and the Palestinians, in part because of the Trump administration's decision in December to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and to move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv in May. The Palestinian Authority broke off contact with the United States after the Jerusalem announcement. Cases at the court can take years to complete. Its decisions are final and legally binding, but are not always adhered to. No date was immediately set for hearings.

Manhunt in Denmark shuts down bridges, ferries: A nationwide police manhunt paralyzed Denmark after authorities briefly cut off the eastern island of Zealand, where the capital of Copenhagen sits, from the rest of the country as well as from Germany and Sweden. Bridges from Zealand to the central island of Funen and to neighboring Sweden were closed down for about two hours, and ferry crossings to Germany and Sweden were also halted. Copenhagen police said they were looking for a black Swedish-registered car with "possibly three people onboard" in connection with "serious criminality." They later said the car had been found, but made no mention of any arrests.

Erdogan calls on Germany to extradite Gulen supporters: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Berlin to extradite what he said were the hundreds of supporters of the cleric Fethullah Gulen residing in Germany. Erdogan made the comment at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. He also urged Germany to designate the network of Gulen — who lives in the United States and whom he blames for a 2016 coup attempt — as a terrorist organization.

Boris Johnson urges May to scrap her Brexit proposals: Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson called on Prime Minister Theresa May to rip up her proposal for Britain's exit from the European Union, ratcheting up the pressure on May as she prepares to face her divided Conservative Party at its annual conference next week. Johnson, writing in the Daily Telegraph, said her Brexit plans would leave Britain half in and half out of the club it joined in 1973 and in effective "enforced vassalage." He later declined to say whether he would rule out a party leadership challenge.

47 rescued from sinking plane in Micronesia: A flotilla of small boats rescued all 47 passengers and crew members from an Air Niugini flight that crashed into the sea short of the runway at an airport in the South Pacific nation of Micronesia, the airport manager said. Those on the Boeing 737-800 were taken to a hospital, where eight remained, four in serious condition with bone fractures and other injuries, a hospital official said. The airline blamed heavy rain and reduced visibility for the crash.

— From news services