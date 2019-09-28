SYRIA

Diplomat warns U.S., Turkey to recall troops

Syria’s top diplomat on Saturday demanded the immediate withdrawal of American and Turkish forces from the country and said his government reserves the right to defend its territory in any way necessary if they remain.

“The United States and Turkey maintain an illegal military presence in northern Syria,” Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem told the U.N. General Assembly. “Any foreign forces operating in our territories without our authorization are occupying forces and should withdraw immediately.”

If they refuse, he said, “we have the right to take any and all countermeasures authorized under international law.”

There are around 1,000 U.S. troops in Syria on a mission to combat Islamic State militants. The United States also backs and supports Kurdish groups in the northeast that are opposed to the Syrian government and have fought against Sunni extremist groups.

For more than eight years, Syria’s devastating conflict has drawn numerous foreign militaries and thousands of foreign fighters battling for power. Millions of Syrians have fled the country, living as refugees in Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and other countries around the world. Hundreds of thousands have been killed.

Most of the country has now returned to government control. But rebels and extremists still hold Idlib in the northwest, and U. S-backed Kurdish groups hold the oil-rich northeast.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Netanyahu may return mandate, paper says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will “return his mandate” to President Reuven Rivlin after being unable to form a government, according to a tweet by the Jerusalem Post’s chief political correspondent.

Gil Hoffman said in a post that Netanyahu will make the move “barring a change of heart” by Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party on letting Netanyahu start as prime minister and bring allies with him into the coalition. Blue and White, which won the most seats in elections this month, has rejected Netanyahu’s demands for a unity government under his leadership, according to the Associated Press.

— Bloomberg News

Yemen's Houthi rebels claim major attack on Saudi border: Houthi rebels in Yemen claim to have carried out a major attack near the border with the southern Saudi region of Najran and captured many troops and vehicles, but there was no immediate confirmation from Saudi Arabian authorities. The Houthis' military spokesman said in a statement that three "enemy military brigades had fallen" in the attack. Yemeni government troops, supported by Saudi coalition airstrikes, have in recent months been fighting Houthi forces in the Kataf region of the northern province of Saada, near the Saudi border.

Egypt lifts some restrictions placed to thwart protests: Egyptian authorities lifted some tight security measures in Cairo on Saturday, a day after they sealed off the capital's main square and downtown thoroughfares to thwart a possible protest against the country's president. The measures were part of a harsh security clampdown following rare demonstrations in several cities last weekend, all of which were broken up by police. Calls for fresh protests on Friday were largely stifled by the deployment of thousands of police officers.

Thousands march in Spain to protest arrest of separatists: Several thousand people marched near Barcelona on Saturday to protest the jailing of seven Catalan separatists on suspicion they planned to carry out attacks with explosives. Supporters of independence for Spain's Catalonia region claim the arrests made on Monday are an attempt to criminalize a movement that's been overwhelmingly peaceful. Police said 12,000 people took part in the demonstration.

More than 50 reported killed in monsoon rains in India: A heavy spell of retreating monsoon rains has flooded wide areas of northern India, killing dozens of people this past week, an official said. Sandhaya Kureel, a spokeswoman for the Disaster Management and Relief Department, said most of the 59 fatalities were caused by house collapses, lightning and drowning in Uttar Pradesh state. They included at least five people dying of snake bites in flooded areas. More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

— From news services