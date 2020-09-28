The ruling ups the uncertainty in the northeastern region, where a push by some for independence has caused Spain’s biggest constitutional crisis in decades.

Torra’s deputy Pere Aragonés is slated to take over until the region’s parliament elects a new leader or a new election is held.

In a TV address, Torra urged Catalans to turn the next regional election into a de facto plebiscite on independence and vowed to appeal to European courts. He was chosen as president after a push for independence in 2017 resulted in Spain removing his predecessor.

— Associated Press

5 killed in Baghdad rocket attack: Five Iraqi civilians were killed and two were severely wounded after a Katyusha rocket hit near Baghdad's airport, Iraq's military said. The rocket targeted the airport but struck a residence. Such attacks have become a frequent occurrence, often targeting the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and U.S. troops present on Iraqi bases as well as the Baghdad airport.

Coronavirus outbreak reported on cruise ship in Greece: Greek authorities said 12 crew members on a Maltese-flagged cruise ship carrying more than 1,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been isolated on board. The Mein Schiff 6 began its trip Sunday with 922 passengers and 666 crew members, Greece's Shipping Ministry said. Sample tests for the virus were carried out on 150 crew members, the ministry said, and 12 were positive but asymptomatic. The passengers had undergone tests before boarding.

U.N. says rivals in Libya have restarted talks: Libyan rivals have restarted military and security talks, aiming to reach a settlement that could help end a years-long conflict, the United Nations said. The U.N. support mission in Libya said teams from eastern and western Libya met in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Hurghada. There is pressure on both sides in the war to avert an attack on the strategic city of Sirte, after an extended assault on the capital, Tripoli, by eastern-based forces collapsed this summer. Libya was plunged into chaos when a 2011 uprising toppled dictator Moammar Gaddafi. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations.

Pakistan's top court accepts appeal by Daniel Pearl's family: Pakistan's Supreme Court has accepted an appeal by the family of slain American journalist Daniel Pearl seeking to keep a British-born Pakistani man on death row over the beheading of the Wall Street Journal reporter. The court delayed until next week hearing the appeal over the lower-court acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been on death row since his 2002 conviction. He was convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting where he was kidnapped.