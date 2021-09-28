Yemen has been convulsed by civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels captured the capital and much of the country’s north, forcing President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and his government to flee.
A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015 to try to restore Hadi to power. Despite a relentless air campaign and ground fighting, the war has deteriorated largely into a stalemate.
The rebels renewed their attacks on Marib earlier this year, having attempted for years to seize the city to complete their control over the northern half of Yemen.
The latest fighting has taken place south of Marib, where the rebels are trying to break the government defenses, according to tribal elders, government and rebel officials.
Yemen’s military said its forces, aided by tribal fighters and coalition airstrikes, have killed or wounded dozens of Houthis around Marib over 24 hours.
SWEDEN
Foul play suspected in apartment explosion
A powerful explosion rocked a Swedish apartment building on Tuesday in Gothenburg, injuring up to 20 people, setting off multiple fires and forcing the evacuation of hundreds. Police suspect the blast may have been caused by an explosive device.
A police spokesman said the cause of the explosion in Sweden’s second-largest city was not known, but he told broadcaster TV4 that investigators think foul play might have been involved. They are looking into whether any tenants might have been targeted, he said.
The operations manager at the greater Gothenburg rescue service told reporters that it appeared the explosion occurred in the building’s inner courtyard, where the entry gate was blown away.
The blast occurred amid a rise in violence among organized criminal gangs in the nation.
Japan to end virus emergency: Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japan will lift a pandemic-related state of emergency on Thursday, easing restrictions that have dragged on the economy and limited operations at places such as bars, restaurants and entertainment venues. Japan has been under a partial or nationwide emergency since April, amid a heightened coronavirus threat. But positive cases have been on a sharp decline in recent weeks, and vaccinations have picked up at a rapid clip.
Russia opens extremism probe against Navalny: Russian authorities opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them of forming an extremist group and involvement in one. It is the latest step in a multipronged crackdown on the Kremlin foe. Authorities say Navalny and his allies formed the Anti-Corruption Foundation, set up regional offices, and launched websites, social media pages and YouTube channels with the goal of "discrediting the authorities . . . destabilizing the situation in the regions, igniting a protest sentiment among the population and forming public opinion about the need for a violent overthrow of power."
5 intelligence officers killed in Sudan: Five intelligence officers were killed in a shootout with suspected Islamic State militants in Sudan's capital, Khartoum, authorities said. The General Intelligence Agency said the suspected militants opened fire after security forces raided their hideout. The GIA said 11 suspected militants were arrested and four managed to flee. The violence came a week after authorities said they foiled a coup attempt .
