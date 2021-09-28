Russia opens extremism probe against Navalny: Russian authorities opened a criminal case against imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his closest allies, accusing them of forming an extremist group and involvement in one. It is the latest step in a multipronged crackdown on the Kremlin foe. Authorities say Navalny and his allies formed the Anti-Corruption Foundation, set up regional offices, and launched websites, social media pages and YouTube channels with the goal of "discrediting the authorities . . . destabilizing the situation in the regions, igniting a protest sentiment among the population and forming public opinion about the need for a violent overthrow of power."