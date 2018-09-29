NORTH KOREA

U.S. sanctions are 'deepening' mistrust

North Korea needs to feel it can trust the United States and their developing relationship more before it will get rid of its nuclear weapons, Pyongyang’s top diplomat said Saturday at the United Nations.

Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho told world leaders that North Korea has not seen a “corresponding response” from the United States to the North’s early disarmament moves. Instead, he noted, Washington is continuing sanctions aimed at keeping up pressure.

“The perception that sanctions can bring us on our knees is a pipe dream of the people who are ignorant of us,” he said, adding that the measures are “deepening our mistrust” and deadlocking the current diplomacy.

“Without any trust in the U.S., there will be no confidence in our national security, and under such circumstances there is no way we will unilaterally disarm ourselves first,” Ri said, adding that the North’s commitment to disarming is “solid and firm” but that trust is crucial.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

End near for 'battle against terrorism'

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem declared his country’s “battle against terrorism” almost over after nearly seven years of civil war. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Moualem also said the government of President Bashar al-Assad will free the country from all “illegitimate” foreign troops.

He vehemently restated denials that Damascus has used chemical weapons during the war — international investigators have found otherwise — and he called on all refugees to return, calling it a priority for Damascus.

He spoke at a time when Syrian government forces, backed by Russia and Iran, have retaken most of the country. More than 400,000 people have been killed and millions driven from their homes.

— Associated Press

Key Syria-Jordan trade route to reopen: Syrian state media says the major Nasib border crossing with Jordan will reopen Oct. 10, three years after the trade route was captured by rebels and closed. The closure of the crossing in 2015 cut an important transit route for hundreds of trucks a day transporting goods between Turkey and the Persian Gulf, and Lebanon and the gulf.

Women protest Brazil's presidential front-runner:Tens of thousands of women took to the streets nationwide to protest the candidacy of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's far-right presidential front-runner. Bolsonaro has a history of offensive comments, including making light of rape and calling the gender pay gap justified, sparking female protesters to use the hashtag #EleNao or #NotHim. As the women protested, Bolsonaro left a hospital, where he has been recovering from a near-fatal stab wound.

Glitch exposes British Conservatives: Britain's Conservative Party suffered an embarrassing security glitch, exposing the personal contact details of senior government ministers and other leading figures on the app for their annual party conference. Dawn Foster, a columnist with the left-leaning Guardian newspaper, demonstrated on Twitter a flaw in the conference app that allowed people to simply log in as anyone attending, using their email addresses. It meant the mobile phone numbers of all those attending the four-day event could be accessed. The loophole was closed after it had been pointed out to the party but not before the details of some politicians had been accessed and in some instances changed.

Election body declares Maldives opposition leader winner: The elections commission of Maldives officially declared opposition leader Ibrahim Mohamed Solih winner of the country's national election, defeating President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, who had sought a delay in publication of the final results. Gen. Salah Rasheed, the commission's secretary, said Solih's Maldivian Democratic Party had won by a margin of 16.8 percentage points, with an 89.2 percent voter turnout.

Thai ministers form new political party: Four ministers from Thailand's military government have launched a new political party, amid speculation that they will back Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to remain in power beyond a general election. May 2019 is the most recent deadline Prayuth's junta has set for a vote that its critics hope will return Thailand to civilian rule.

— From news services