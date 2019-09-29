EGYPT

Leading rights activist reportedly rearrested

A leading Egyptian pro-democracy activist was rearrested Sunday while on probation, his family and a security official said, amid a broad security clampdown following small but rare anti-government protests earlier this month.

Alaa Abdel Fattah rose to prominence during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and toppled longtime Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak. To many, his imprisonment three years later — at a time when authorities imposed draconian laws banning public gatherings and unauthorized demonstrations — was another sign of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule.

His March release came after five years in prison for participating in a peaceful protest against military trials for civilians.

Abdel Fattah’s mother, Laila Soueif, said he was arrested Sunday from a police station in Cairo. Under the terms of his release, Abdel Fattah was required to report to a police station and spend every night there for five years.

A security official said Abdel Fattah was taken to prosecutors for an investigation into claims that he has called for protests.

Also Sunday, Mohammed el-Baker, a rights lawyer who was attending the questioning of Abdel Fattah by prosecutors, was arrested, the Egyptian Center for Economic and Social Rights said.

Scattered protests erupted Sept. 20 after corruption allegations by an Egyptian businessman living in self-imposed exile against President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and the military. More than 2,000 people were arrested in the days after, according to rights lawyers.

— Associated Press

Torrential rains kill 42 more in India: Monsoon rains continue to batter parts of India, with at least 42 more people killed over 24 hours, officials said. At least 35 people died of rain-related causes in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh and seven in the eastern state of Bihar, officials said. More than 350 people have been killed by rain-related causes in India, Nepal and Bangladesh this monsoon season, which runs from June through September.

Saudi king's bodyguard killed in personal dispute: A prominent bodyguard to Saudi Arabia's King Salman was fatally shot in what authorities described as a personal dispute, state TV reported, offering few details. The first official word of Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz al-Fagham's death came in a tweet by state television. The state-run Saudi Press Agency said a friend of Fagham fatally shot him and wounded two others. A gunfight erupted as security forces responded to the scene, and five members of the security forces were wounded, the news agency reported.

At least 1 killed as migrants set fires at Greek camp: Migrants protesting at an overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos set fires and clashed with police, killing at least one person, authorities said. A burned body was brought to a hospital, police said, and there was information about an unconfirmed second death. The protesters were demanding to be transferred to the Greek mainland. About 12,000 migrants, most of them Afghans, are housed in a space designed for 3,000.

Israel examines alleged torture of blast suspect: A Palestinian suspect in a deadly West Bank bombing was in severe condition at a Jerusalem hospital, his attorney said, as Israeli media reported that an investigation had been opened into possible wrongdoing by Israeli security officers during interrogation. Mahmoud Hassan said his client, Samir Arbeed, had "suffered broken ribs and kidney failure" after undergoing "severe torture" in custody. On Saturday, Israeli officials said Arbeed and two others were arrested on suspicion of involvement in a bombing last month that killed an Israeli girl and wounded her father and a brother.

