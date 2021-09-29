Israeli police described it as a “friction incident” and said two Palestinians and a settler were arrested.
Sami Hureini, a local Palestinian activist, said Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian shepherd near the village of Mufaqara and slaughtered four of his sheep. He said they then stormed the village, attacking residents with clubs and stones. He said a 4-year-old boy was hospitalized with a head injury.
The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, which released the video, provided a similar account. It said Israeli troops fired tear gas at Palestinian residents and arrested at least one Palestinian.
Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers live in the occupied West Bank, which Israel seized in the 1967 war. The territory is home to more than 2.5 million Palestinians.
MEXICO
70 Haitian migrants flown back home
Mexico began flying Haitian migrants back to their homeland Wednesday, sending 70 people to Port-au-Prince.
The flight took off from an airport in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco with 41 men, 16 women and 13 minors aboard. The United States is also returning migrants, thousands of whom streamed to the U.S. border this month, on flights to the Haitian capital.
Thousands more are stuck in the southern Mexican city of Tapachula, near the Guatemala border, waiting to have their asylum or refugee claims processed by Mexican officials.
A Mexican official said last week that the plan was to first remove Haitians who were already in detention centers and had not requested protective status.
On Tuesday, officials opened a reception center outside a soccer stadium in Tapachula in a bid to ease a backlog in Mexico’s asylum system and the resulting frustrations that drove thousands toward the United States.
Slovenia suspends Johnson & Johnson vaccine over death of a 20-year-old: Slovenia suspended use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine while it investigates the death of a 20-year-old woman, as thousands protested vaccination and anti-virus measures in the nation. The suspension will be in place until experts determine whether there was a link between the woman's death from a stroke this week and the shot she received two weeks earlier, Health Minister Janez Poklukar said. However, the vaccine's "benefits continue to outweigh the risks," he said.
Rohingya community leader killed in Bangladeshi camp: Gunmen killed a prominent Rohingya Muslim leader in a refugee camp in southern Bangladesh, a United Nations spokesperson and a local police official said, after months of worsening violence in the world's largest refugee settlement. Mohib Ullah, who was in his late 40s, led one of the largest of several community groups to emerge since more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar after a military crackdown in August 2017. His group, the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, made its name documenting atrocities the Rohingya suffered during the Myanmar crackdown.
