AFGHANISTAN

American is killed in insider attack

A U.S. service member lost his life and another was wounded Monday in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S.-led coalition said.

The Resolute Support mission, which is under U.S. command, did not immediately identify the exact location of the incident or provide further details.

“The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him,” the U.S. top commander for Afghanistan, Gen. Austin Scott Miller, said in a statement. “Our duty is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission.”

Insider attacks — also called “green-on-blue attacks” — have gone down sharply since the drastic reduction of foreign troops in Afghanistan.

The service member killed Monday is the sixth American to die in action this year in Afghanistan, according to the statement.

— Sayed Salahuddin

EUROPE

Report: Migrant sea travel more dangerous

Crossing the central Mediterranean has become more treacherous than ever for migrants trying to reach Europe, with 1 in 18 dying or going missing during the voyage — more than double the rate last year, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said Monday.

More than 1,600 people have perished or vanished en route to Europe this year, mostly while attempting to cross by sea from North Africa, according to a UNHCR report.

Although arrivals have plummeted in recent years, European countries remain bitterly divided over how to share the burden of refugees and migrants fleeing war, persecution and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The UNHCR said about 72,000 people had arrived in Italy, Greece and Spain between January and July, compared with about 121,000 for the same period in 2017.

However, 1 in 18 who attempted the risky central Mediterranean route died or went missing, up from one in 42 in the first part of last year.

— Thomson Reuters Foundation

LIBYA

400 jail inmates escape amid fighting

Some 400 prisoners escaped from a jail in the Libyan capital, authorities said Sunday, as recent fighting between rival militias that has killed dozens compelled the U.N.-backed government to declare a state of emergency in and around Tripoli.

Riots broke out inside the Ain Zara prison, and inmates overwhelmed guards and forced open the gates, police said in a statement posted on Facebook. The prisoners included many supporters of the late Libyan leader Moammar Gaddafi who had been found guilty of killings during the 2011 uprising that ended his rule and plunged the country into chaos.

The fighting in Tripoli erupted last week when the Seventh Brigade — militias from Tarhouna, a town about 40 miles south of Tripoli — attacked southern neighborhoods of the capital. The Tripoli Revolutionaries’ Brigades and the Nawasi Brigade, militias which support the U.N.-backed government, have come to the city’s defense.

At least 47 people, including civilians, have since been killed, and another 130 have been wounded, the Libyan Health Ministry said.

— Associated Press

Argentine president moves to end turmoil: Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced new taxes on exports and the elimination of several ministries Monday in a bid to halt economic turmoil that has sent the peso to record lows. Macri said in a televised statement that he will also allocate more economic aid and strengthen food plans for Argentines who suffer from poverty and have been affected by inflation, which is running at about 30 percent.

Arrests in Belize in American's killing: Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 68-year-old Missouri woman who retired to the coast of Belize, authorities in the Central American nation said Monday. The body of Sherris Stringham was found late Friday near a river in Pomona, about 50 miles from where she lived in the Caribbean village of Hopkins, police spokeswoman Hortence Hernandez said. The suspects were identified as two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old, all from Hopkins.

— From news services