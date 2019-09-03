SOUTH AFRICA

5 dead, scores arrested as unrest intensifies

Police in South Africa arrested more than 80 people and confirmed five deaths as riots in Johannesburg and Pretoria intensified Tuesday, spreading to surrounding townships with roving groups attacking mainly foreign-owned shops.

The streets of Alexandra township, close to Johannesburg’s financial center, were littered Tuesday afternoon with brick shards and glass from buildings torched in overnight fires and debris from police battles with local groups.

The unrest in South Africa has raised fears of a recurrence of violence aimed at foreigners in 2015 in which at least seven people were killed. About 60 were killed in unrest in the country in 2008.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said Tuesday that he was urgently sending a special envoy to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to secure the safety of Nigerian citizens’ “lives and property.”

Police have yet to pinpoint what triggered the violence, which began Sunday when protesters roamed the streets of Pretoria’s business district pelting shops with rocks and gasoline bombs and running off with goods.

High unemployment and widespread poverty have been cited as possible triggers for the recent disturbances and attacks on immigrants, but some officials say the riots may be the work of criminal syndicates.

— Reuters

RUSSIA

Charges dropped against five protesters

Five protesters who were arrested and charged with rioting connected to recent anti-government rallies walked free Tuesday after Russian investigators dropped the charges. Separately, two protesters who accepted a plea bargain were given jail sentences in an expedited trial.

The Investigative Committee’s decision to drop the charges marks a U-turn in what has largely been seen as a widening crackdown on Russia’s opposition and its supporters. Fourteen people, mostly with no history of political activism, have been charged with rioting over an unauthorized protest on July 27 marked by police violence.

In dropping the charges, the investigators said Tuesday that they “found no criminal activities” in the actions of the five protesters. The investigators also said that they have asked the court to release two others who have been under house arrest.

The probe against the protesters was seen as an attempt to crack down on anti-Kremlin demonstrations that erupted in Moscow in mid-July after election officials barred a dozen opposition candidates from running for the city legislature.

— Associated Press

Hezbollah has built missile plant in Lebanon, Israel says: The Israeli military said the militant group Hezbollah and Iran have built a precision-missile factory in neighboring Lebanon's Bekaa Valley. The army issued a statement saying that "in fear of strikes" by Israel, Hezbollah had moved key equipment from the site to "civilian locations in Beirut." It did not specify when this happened. There was no immediate Hezbollah response to the Israeli announcement, which comes amid heightened tension between the two foes and just days after the first exchange of fire between them in years.

Bangladesh bans cellphone services in Rohingya camps: The telecommunications regulatory body in Bangladesh has asked operators to shut down cellphone services in the sprawling camps where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar live, citing a security threat and illegal phone use. A Bangladeshi official said it was clear that the law is being broken because no one is allowed to obtain a cellphone SIM card without a national identity card or passport, which most refugees don't have. In recent months, over 40 Rohingya have been killed, some in what police describe as shootouts, amid concerns that refugees are involved in the smuggling of illegal drugs from Myanmar.

Greece moves migrants out of island camps: A ship with more than 780 asylum seekers who had been in a camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos arrived in Greece's northern mainland port of Thessaloniki, as part of government efforts to ease severe overcrowding and tackle an increase in new arrivals on the islands. The ship docked in Thessaloniki a day after the arrival of a ship with more than 630 people who also had been staying on Lesbos. Slightly more than half of the new arrivals are being taken to a temporary camp and will be moved next month to a new facility. The rest will head to other sites in northern Greece. Hundreds of migrants continue to head to Greece from Turkey each week.

— From news services