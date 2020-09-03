Kuciak and Kusnirova were shot at their home on Feb. 21, 2018. Kocner had allegedly threatened the journalist following the publication of a story about his business dealings. In total, Kuciak published nine stories about Kocner.

Kuciak filed a complaint over the alleged threats in 2017 and had claimed that police failed to act on it. He had been investigating possible government corruption when he was killed.

Two other defendants were earlier convicted. A former soldier pleaded guilty to shooting the couple and was sentenced to 23 years in prison in April. Prosecutors said Kocner paid him to carry out the killings. Another defendant who allegedly had acted as a go-between agreed to cooperate in exchange for a lesser sentence and received a 15-year term. He testified that Kocner ordered the slayings.

The killings prompted major protests and a political crisis that led to the government’s collapse.

— Associated Press

BELARUS

Embattled Lukashenko reshuffles lieutenants

Belarus’s authoritarian leader reshuffled his top lieutenants Thursday in an apparent attempt to strengthen his position amid weeks of protests pushing for him to resign.

President Alexander Lukashenko promoted Valery Vakulchik, who led the state security agency that still goes under the Soviet-era name of KGB, to be the secretary of the presidential Security Council. He replaced Vakulchik with a man who previously served as head of the State Control Committee.

Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, is facing protests over his reelection to a sixth term. Opponents say the Aug. 9 election was rigged.

During the first few days of the protests, police detained nearly 7,000 people and beat hundreds, drawing international outrage and causing the demonstrations to swell. The government has since switched tactics and tried to halt the protests with threats, selective detention of protesters and prosecution of activists.

Lukashenko also has sought to secure support from Russia, which has a union treaty with Belarus envisaging close political, economic and military ties.

On Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin traveled to the Belarusian capital to discuss conditions for Belarus to refinance a Russian loan.

During a meeting with Lukashenko, Mishustin noted progress in strengthening the countries’ union agreement.

— Associated Press

Strikes on Syria kill 16 Iran-backed fighters, monitor says: A Syrian opposition war monitor said airstrikes on eastern Syria thought to have been carried out by Israeli warplanes killed 16 Iranian-backed fighters. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes hit positions of Iranian-backed fighters near the towns of Mayadeen and Boukamal, close to the Iraqi border. Israel rarely comments on such reports but is thought to have carried out dozens of raids targeting Iran's military presence in Syria. Israel considers Iran, a key ally of the Syrian government, a major regional and security threat.

Roadside bomb kills 3 Pakistani troops: A roadside bomb targeted a military vehicle in northwestern Pakistan, a former militant stronghold, killing three soldiers and wounding four, the military said. The Pakistani Taliban asserted responsibility for the attack, raising fears that it was regrouping in the region. The bombing occurred as the troops were patrolling in North Waziristan, according to the military. A spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban said the attack was in South Waziristan. The conflicting reports on the location of the attack could not be reconciled.

Fire at oil facility kills 2 in Pakistan: A fire broke out at the main oil storage facility on the outskirts of the Pakistani port city of Karachi, at a terminal used by a local subsidiary of the Royal Dutch Shell. Two drivers were killed and three others were injured, police and local media reported. It was not known what had caused the fire. Authorities later said they temporarily suspended oil supplies from the terminal for security reasons.