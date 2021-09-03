Hichilema has fired several military, police and prison commanders just days into his rule. Opposition and civil society groups have long accused the former government of Edgar Lungu of using the security apparatus to perpetrate violence and arrest critics.
— Associated Press
SOMALIA
Al-Shabab fight draws troops from Puntland
Somalia’s semiautonomous region of Puntland said Friday that it had sent forces to the neighboring region of Galmudug to help the military there push al-Shabab Islamist militants out of a strategic town they captured last month.
Al-Shabab fighters attacked a military base last month in the Galmudug town of Amara and took control of it after battling government special forces units.
Amara is a strategic town that lies on the route to the coastal town of Harardheere, another al-Shabab stronghold.
Al-Shabab has been fighting in Somalia for years in an attempt to topple the central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of sharia, or Islamic law.
— Reuters
INDIAN KASHMIR
Mobile services are restored after funeral
Mobile services in Indian Kashmir were restored late Friday, two days after they were suspended following the death of a veteran secessionist leader in the disputed Himalayan region, a police official said.
However, curbs on mobile Internet and restrictions on the movement of people in the Kashmir Valley continue, Police Chief Vijay Kumar said.
India had tightened curbs on movement in Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar and elsewhere, with scores of soldiers fanning out ahead of prayers Friday, a day after Syed Ali Shah Geelani was buried. Geelani, 91, died Wednesday and was buried near his home in the city, where soldiers patrolled the streets to forestall large-scale gatherings.
Despite those measures, there was violence in at least a dozen places in Kashmir, and one trooper was injured, a government official said.
Kashmir has long been a flash point between India and Pakistan, which claim the region in full but rule only parts.
— Reuters
British man is rescued after 3 days in Thai jungle: A 72-year-old British man was found safe three days after he disappeared in thick jungle in northeastern Thailand while going to visit friends on a motorbike. A local hunter came across Barry Leonard Weller in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province, said Nattapat Tadee, a member of a local volunteer team that helped rescue him. He was asleep on a rock formation after climbing it to try to see a way out. Weller said he had not eaten anything during his ordeal but had sipped water puddled on rocks, using grass as a straw, Nattapat said.
Canada's Conservatives lead in tight race, polls show: Canada's ruling Liberals are falling behind their main rival Conservatives in the latest polls ahead of the Sept. 20 vote, which will determine who forms a government to guide the country out of the coronavirus pandemic. Recent polls show Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals trailing Erin O'Toole's Conservatives, who have taken the lead despite their leader's relative newcomer status. The left-leaning New Democrats remain in third place.
Study details dramatic loss in Pyrenees glaciers: Europe's southernmost glaciers will probably be reduced to ice patches in the next two decades by climate change as the shrinking of ice mass on the Pyrenees mountain range continues at the steady but rapid pace seen at least since the 1980s, Spanish scientists say in a new study published in Geophysical Research Letters. The Pyrenees, marking the natural border between Spain and France, have seen three glaciers disappear or become stagnant strips of ice since 2011.
— From news services