British man is rescued after 3 days in Thai jungle: A 72-year-old British man was found safe three days after he disappeared in thick jungle in northeastern Thailand while going to visit friends on a motorbike. A local hunter came across Barry Leonard Weller in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province, said Nattapat Tadee, a member of a local volunteer team that helped rescue him. He was asleep on a rock formation after climbing it to try to see a way out. Weller said he had not eaten anything during his ordeal but had sipped water puddled on rocks, using grass as a straw, Nattapat said.