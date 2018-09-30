JAPAN

Typhoon disrupts travel, causes flooding

A powerful typhoon ripped through Japan on Sunday, forcing cancellations of flights and trains, including in the Tokyo area, as authorities warned of strong winds and torrential rain.

Farms and homes in Miyazaki on the southern main island of Kyushu were flooded as Typhoon Trami swept across southwestern Japan. Evacuation orders were issued for tens of thousands of people over a widespread area, the national broadcaster NHK reported.

At least 51 people were injured in southern Japan, it said.

Many flights were canceled at major airports throughout Japan, including Tokyo’s Narita and Haneda. The storm destroyed power lines on the southern island of Okinawa.

Bullet trains and other train lines were shutting down while the storm passed.

Trami was expected to strike Tokyo late Sunday and slam northern Japan on Monday.

The typhoon is projected to hit regions ravaged earlier this month by Typhoon Jebi, which caused landslides and floods.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Rebel group refuses to leave Idlib front lines

A Syrian rebel group said Sunday that it would not pull back its fighters from front-line positions in the contested northwestern province of Idlib, where Russia and Turkey agreed to set up a demilitarized zone this month to avert an all-out offensive by Syrian forces.

Failaq al-Sham, one of the main Turkey-backed factions in northern Syria, also said that one of the conditions of the Russia-Turkey deal — for rebel groups to withdraw heavy arms from the zone — is meaningless because it has no such weapons there.

The demilitarized zone is expected to be established by Oct. 15, with troops from Russia and NATO member Turkey conducting coordinated patrols.

But Failaq al-Sham also said it would not accept any Russian patrols in rebel-held areas once the agreement goes into effect.

The group’s statement is likely to complicate matters further for the Russia-Turkey deal. The statement was released hours after the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Failaq al-Sham had begun removing some of its heavy weapons and evacuating some of its positions in Aleppo province, which borders Idlib.

On Saturday, another rebel group also expressed reservations about the deal.

— Associated Pres

Iran sentences 3 to death over financial crimes: Special courts in Iran set up to deal with financial crimes have sentenced three people to death over corruption, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported. According to the deputy chief of judiciary, the three were among 35 suspects brought to trial, IRNA reported. The rest received to up to 20 years. The courts were established recently as part of the government's campaign against corruption.

Head of Pakistan-administered Kashmir says India shot at his helicopter: The leader of the Pakistani-administered section of Kashmir said Indian troops shot at his helicopter near the disputed frontier. Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, both of which claim the region in full. Farooq Haider Khan, prime minister of the Azad Kashmir region, said his civilian helicopter was fired upon from across the Line of Control, which acts as a de facto border between the two countries. "We were within our own airspace," his office said. The Indian army disputes that.

Ex-Maldives president released from prison: A Maldives court has released former president Maumoon Abdul Gayoom, who was serving a 19-month sentence for failing to cooperate with a police investigation. He was released on bail a week after opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won the Indian Ocean archipelago's third-ever multiparty presidential election. Gayoom ruled as a strongman for 30 years until introducing democracy in 2008.

— From news services