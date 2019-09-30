Most of the prisoners were taken in raids since 2014, when the rebels overran the capital, Sanaa, and much of the north, pushing out the internationally recognized government and ushering in a civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

AD

A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 and has since waged war against the Houthis in an effort to restore the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi to power.

AD

In Sanaa, the Houthis said they released 350 detainees on Monday.

ICRC official Sarah al-Zawqari said the Red Cross interviewed and facilitated the release of 290. “There could have been more prisoners released, but if that’s the case, that happened without our support,” she added.

— Associated Press

THE VATICAN

Pope meets U.S. priest targeted for LGBT work

Pope Francis met privately Monday with an American Jesuit who has been attacked by conservative U.S. Catholics for reaching out to gays.

AD

The Vatican listed the audience with the Rev. James Martin among the pope’s daily activities, in a sign that Francis wanted it publicized. Since only some of Francis’s private meetings are announced, the implicit message was a public vote of confidence in Martin’s ministry.

Martin, author of “Building a Bridge,” a book about how the Catholic Church should reach out more to the LGBT community, has had several talks canceled in the United States because of pressure from conservative groups. The Vatican under Francis has welcomed him, however, appointing him as a communications consultant and giving him a speaking slot at a Vatican-sponsored family rally.

AD

In a tweet, Martin said that during the 30-minute meeting, he shared with Francis “the joys and hopes, and the griefs and anxieties, of LGBT Catholics and LGBT people worldwide.”

AD

Official church teaching calls for gay men and lesbians to be respected and loved but considers homosexual activity “intrinsically disordered.” Francis, though, has sought to make the church more welcoming to gay people.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Students take to streets again to decry new law

Thousands of students in Indonesia resumed protests on Monday against a new law that they say has crippled the country’s anti-corruption agency, with some clashing with police.

Authorities blocked streets leading to the parliament building in Jakarta. Clashes between rock-throwing students and riot police broke out in the evening when police tried to disperse the protesters, who attempted to reach parliament.

AD

AD

Protesters set fires to tires and pelted police with rocks, gasoline bombs and firecrackers. Riot police responded by firing tear gas and water cannons.

Similar clashes also occurred in other cities, including in West Java’s Bandung city and in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, where a student was badly injured.

A protest also turned violent in President Joko Widodo’s hometown of Solo city in Central Java, where a mob threw rocks at police, injuring four officers.

The protesters say the new law diminishes the authority of the corruption commission, weakening one of the most credible public institutions in a country where the police and parliament are perceived as being widely corrupt.

AD

The protests have grown since last week and turned violent. At least three people have died and several hundred have been injured.

AD

— Associated Press

Moroccan journalist sentenced to prison in abortion case: A Moroccan journalist accused of undergoing an illegal abortion while still single was sentenced to one year in prison. Hajar Raissouni, 28, denied having an abortion — she said she visited the clinic for an "urgent intervention," not an abortion — and claimed she was married to her fiance under Islamic law. The fiance and the doctor accused of terminating the pregnancy also were sentenced to prison. Abortions are illegal in Morocco, as is premarital sex. Raissouni works for a paper that is critical of the state.

— From news services

AD