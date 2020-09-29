Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron pushed Tuesday for European mediation in the political crisis after meeting with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya during a visit to Lithuania, where she went into exile after the election.

The Belarus opposition has challenged the results of the Aug. 9 presidential election, which gave Lukashenko a sixth term, alleging fraud. Since then, tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets daily for more than seven weeks to demand his resignation.

The government has met the uproar with a violent crackdown. During the first few days, police arrested more than 7,000 people and beat protesters. Since then, opposition activists have been jailed and threatened with prosecution.

The British measures include a travel ban and asset freeze on eight officials, including Lukashenko. Similar sanctions were imposed by Canada.

— Associated Press

KUWAIT

Crown prince takes over as oil-rich nation's new ruler

Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Ahmad al-Sabah became oil-rich Kuwait’s new emir Tuesday night, reaching the highest post in the country after decades in its security services.

The 83-year-old had served as the crown prince since 2006.

While his taking of the throne came as prescribed by Kuwait’s constitution, behind-the-scenes negotiations are likely in the weeks ahead over who will become the next crown prince.

Those discussions are expected to take time as Kuwait mourns its late ruler, Sheikh Sabah Ahmed al-Sabah, who died Tuesday at 91, and weighs who best represents a country that had carefully positioned itself amid regional rivalries.

Nawaf was interior minister for nearly a decade and served as defense minister beginning in 1988. Nawaf briefly served as social affairs and labor minister after the war, then as the deputy chief of Kuwait’s national guard and again as interior minister. He became the crown prince in February 2006.

— Associated Press

Decision not to prosecute veterans for 'Bloody Sunday' upheld: Prosecutors in the British region of Northern Ireland reaffirmed a decision not to prosecute 15 soldiers over their role in the killings of 13 Catholic civil rights protesters in Londonderry by British paratroopers in 1972. Prosecutors said last year that there was sufficient evidence to prosecute one former British soldier but insufficient evidence to charge 16 other soldiers. One of those 16 has since died. A 12-year inquiry found in 2010 that the British soldiers had opened fire without justification at unarmed, fleeing civilians and then lied about it for decades.

Italy repatriates Islamist fighter, her 4 children: Italian carabinieri arrested a foreign Islamist fighter after she and her four young children were repatriated to Italy from a camp for displaced people in Kurdish-controlled territory in Syria. The woman, Alice Brignoli, traveled in 2015 with her Moroccan-born husband, Mohamed Koraichi, and their young children by car from their home north of Milan to Islamic State-controlled territory. Authorities say Brignoli will face trial on terrorism-related charges. After the Islamic State lost its territorial foothold, Brignoli and her children were captured by Kurdish forces and brought to the camp for displaced people. Koraichi was also in the camp as a prisoner. Authorities said he died this month of an intestinal infection.