Among those sanctioned Wednesday was the Syrian army’s Russian-backed 5th Corps, formed during the civil war.

The United States began implementing the Caesar Act in June with a raft of economic and travel sanctions.

Sanctions imposed earlier this year included Assad, his wife and their eldest son, as well as members of the extended Assad family, senior military leaders and business executives. Many on the new list were already subject to U.S. sanctions, but the penalties also target non-Syrians who do business with them.

The new wave of sanctions came as opposition activists reported clashes in southern Syria between the 5th Corps and local fighters from the minority Druze sect.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the fighting — which broke out Tuesday in Suwayda province — left 16 Druze fighters and 12 members of the 5th Corps dead.

The Observatory said the situation was relatively calm in the province Wednesday.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

Witnesses say Assange was bugged at embassy

Julian Assange’s conversations in the latter part of his seven-year stay at the Ecuadoran Embassy in London were systematically bugged, even in the toilet, a London court heard Wednesday.

In written statements at Assange’s extradition hearing, two anonymous witnesses who worked for a Spanish firm with a security contract at the embassy said the WikiLeaks founder faced an intensifying bugging operation from 2017 onward after Donald Trump became U.S. president.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser on Tuesday granted the two witnesses anonymity amid fears for their safety. Lawyers acting on behalf of the U.S. government did not contest the submission of the anonymous statements but said they were largely irrelevant to the matter under consideration.

The two witnesses alleged that David Morales, director of the Spanish security firm Undercover Global, had directed the installation of cameras with sophisticated audio capabilities to secretly record Assange’s meetings at the embassy.

Assange lived in the embassy for seven years from 2012 after seeking refuge there while fearing U.S. extradition. He was evicted in April 2019 and has been in a London prison since.

The witnesses claimed that Morales said the surveillance was initiated at the behest of “our American friends.”

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret American military documents a decade ago.

Assange’s extradition hearing is due to end this week.

— Associated Press

French court approves Rwanda genocide suspect's extradition: France's highest court gave the green light for Rwandan genocide suspect Félicien Kabuga to be extradited to a special international court in Tanzania, rejecting his appeal. Kabuga, one of the most-wanted fugitives in Rwanda's 1994 genocide, was arrested outside Paris in May after 25 years on the run. He is accused of genocide and crimes against humanity for allegedly equipping militias that killed more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsis and moderate Hutus who tried to protect them. Kabuga has denied involvement.

139 refugees head to Germany from Greece: Greek authorities said 139 vulnerable asylum seekers who had been living in crowded Greek island camps have left for Germany, as part of efforts to ease overcrowding and move refugees to other European countries. The group that flew out consisted of children with serious health problems and their immediate families, as well as 53 unaccompanied minors, authorities said. Alternate Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos said the flight to Germany was the first after Greece's largest refugee camp, the overcrowded Moria facility on the island of Lesbos, burned down three weeks ago.

U.S. Embassy employee in Ukraine found dead: An American woman working at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine's capital died after a suspected assault in a park near the mission, authorities said. A search was underway for the possible perpetrator. Police said a passerby found the woman unconscious with a head injury. She was wearing running gear and headphones.