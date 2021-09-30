The move followed increased pressure from world leaders and aid organizations on Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end the conflict in the country’s Tigray region, which has led to an escalating humanitarian crisis.
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres said Thursday that he was “shocked” that Ethiopia’s government had declared the officials persona non grata.
“All UN humanitarian operations are guided by the core principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality, and independence,” he said in a statement. “In Ethiopia, the UN is delivering lifesaving aid — including food, medicine, water, and sanitation supplies — to people in desperate need. I have full confidence in the UN staff who are in Ethiopia doing this work.”
Guterres said that the United Nations is committed to helping people who rely on humanitarian assistance and engaging with the government “in the expectation that the concerned UN staff will be allowed to continue their important work.”
The expulsion orders — which gave U.N. leaders 72 hours to leave the country — followed the United States in September threatening sanctions if Ethiopia’s government does not take steps to end the 10-month conflict in Tigray. The conflict has left hundreds of thousands of people on the brink of famine, which has also recently gained increased international attention.
U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths told the Associated Press in a story published Tuesday that the crisis in Ethiopia is a “stain on our conscience.”
Just 10 percent of humanitarian supplies have been getting to Tigray in recent weeks, he said, because the government has stopped food, medical supplies and fuel from reaching the embattled region.
The aid chief called out trucks entering Tigray and not coming back, because of a lack of fuel or will — only 38 of more than 450 trucks that entered Tigray since July 12 made it back out, the United Nations in Ethiopia said Sept. 16.
Griffiths said that “the lack of food will mean that people will start to die,” adding that the malnutrition rate is above 22 percent, rivaling rates seen at the start of the Somali famine in 2011.
— Sammy Westfall
and Rachel Chason
HONG KONG
Tiananmen museum
access is blocked
Access to an online museum commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre appeared to be blocked in Hong Kong, the latest regression for Internet freedoms and a strike against a symbol of what distinguished the city from mainland China.
The website, 8964museum.com, which chronicles the massacre in timelines and other descriptions, was inaccessible in the city without a virtual private network on Thursday but reachable from other parts of the world. The museum’s physical space closed this year; police also raided it a few weeks ago.
The tightening of controls on material the Chinese government considers sensitive comes as Hong Kong moves to scrub official remembrance of the June 4, 1989, slaughter of hundreds of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing.
Hong Kong telecommunications company PCCW said it had no comment on the issue. Other Internet service providers, Hong Kong Broadband Network and 3HK, did not respond to requests for comment.
The operators of 8964museum.com confirmed the site had been blocked in Hong Kong, describing it as a violation of the right to freedom of information. “We believe that this is a disgraceful act to erase historical memory,” they said in a statement.
— Theodora Yu
Sudanese rally for democracy: Thousands of Sudanese rallied in the capital of Khartoum on Thursday to demand an exclusively civilian transitional government and accusing the generals now in power of derailing its transition to democracy. Security forces fired tear gas as protesters neared a central street housing government headquarters.
Sudan has been ruled by an interim, joint civilian-military government since 2019. The military ousted longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April that year, following four months of mass protests against his rule. Months after al-Bashir’s toppling, the ruling generals agreed to share power with civilians representing the protest movement.
— Associated Press