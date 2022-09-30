World Digest: Sept. 30, 2022

Gift Article Share

Iran, which has blamed "foreign enemies" for protests that swept the country after the death of a woman in morality police custody, said Friday that it had arrested nine European nationals in the unrest. The detention of citizens of Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden and other countries is likely to ratchet up tensions between Iran and Western countries over the death of Mahsa Amini.

The escalation comes as more casualties were reported. Nineteen people were killed after security forces fired on armed protesters attacking a police station, said an official.

Tehran has responded to international condemnation of the case by lashing out at its critics, accusing the United States of exploiting the unrest to try to destabilize Iran.

— Reuters

Military suffers major data hack

The Mexican government said Friday that its armed forces had suffered a major data hack, including details about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s heart condition that led to his hospitalization in January.

The president, speaking at a news conference, said information published in media overnight from the hack was genuine, and he confirmed revelations about his own health.

The hack was carried out by a group identified in local media as “Guacamaya,” which means macaw in Spanish.

López Obrador, a supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, said the group was likely of foreign origin.

— Reuters

Burkina Faso soldiers stage counter-coup: More than a dozen members of Burkina Faso's army seized control of state television late Friday, declaring that the country's coup leader-turned-president, Lt. Col. Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, had been overthrown. The spokesman introduced Capt. Ibrahim Traore as the new head of the volatile West African country that is battling a mounting Islamist insurgency. Damiba and his allies overthrew the democratically elected president only nine months ago, coming to power with promises of make the country more secure.

Indonesian police kill militant suspected in deaths of farmers: Indonesia's counterterrorism police killed a militant who was believed responsible for the killings of Christian farmers on Sulawesi island and was the last member of an organization that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, police said Friday. Police said Al Ikhwarisman, also known as Jaid, was a key member of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network. He was killed by the Densus 88 counterterrorism unit in a shootout late Thursday in mountainous Kawende village in Poso district, an extremist hotbed in Central Sulawesi province, officials said.

Hundreds of gig driver jobs under threat in Spain: Hundreds of ride-hailing app drivers in Barcelona and other Spanish cities could lose their jobs Saturday when a deadline for new rules covering these services expires, drivers and fleet owners told Reuters. Spain's regional governments were told to issue new rules for private cars transporting passengers hired through mobile platforms such as Uber and Lyft after protests from taxi drivers over unfair competition. Some regions, such as Barcelona, introduced more restrictive measures.

— From news services

