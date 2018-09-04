SYRIA

Report: Israel launches rare daytime airstrikes

Israeli jets flying high over Lebanon struck targets inside Syria on Tuesday, Syrian state media reported, in a rare daytime raid that killed at least one person and wounded 12.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said the country’s air defenses shot down five missiles.

It reported strikes on the Wadi Ayoun area in the western province of Hama and on the town of Baniyas in the coastal province of Tartus.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the jets targeted military installations belonging to Iran, a key ally of the Syrian government.

Israel is thought to be behind a string of strikes targeting government and allied military installations in Syria, seeking to disrupt weapons transfers between its archenemies Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The Israeli government rarely acknowledges the attacks, which usually take place at night.

An Israeli military official said Tuesday that Israel has struck more than 200 Iranian targets in Syria in the past 18 months. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity under military guidelines, said the targets were linked to Iran’s elite Quds Force.

The official did not comment on the strikes carried out Tuesday.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Death toll from week of clashes climbs to 61

The death toll from more than a week of fighting between armed groups in Tripoli has climbed to at least 61 people, including civilians, Libyan authorities said Tuesday, as the United Nations expressed alarm over the fate of detained migrants and Libyans displaced by years of unrest.

The U.N. mission in Libya said late Tuesday that the warring militias had agreed to a cease-fire, but it was unclear whether the violence had ended.

Libya slid into chaos after the 2011 uprising that overthrew dictator Moammar Gaddafi and led to his death. The country is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the country’s east, each of which is backed by an array of militias.

On Tuesday, a shell landed inside a former U.S. Embassy compound in Tripoli, setting off a fire that ignited a fuel tank, an embassy official said. The embassy tweeted that the compound “was not impacted.”

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva has voiced concern about the effect of the fighting on migrants and internally displaced people. Spokeswoman Liz Throssell said Tuesday that some of the nearly 8,000 arbitrarily detained migrants are trapped in detention centers in areas where fighting has taken place, without access to food or medical treatment.

The U.N.-backed government has declared a state of emergency in and around Tripoli. Delegations from the warring parties met for talks on Tuesday in the town of Zawiyah, west of Tripoli.

The U.N. mission later tweeted that the warring parties had reached a cease-fire agreement.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Backpack ignites near U.S. Embassy; 1 held

An Egyptian man was arrested outside the U.S. Embassy in Cairo on Tuesday after chemicals in his backpack caught fire, in what authorities said was a botched attack.

No one was harmed in the incident, which occurred just outside the heavy blast walls that surround the embassy.

The Interior Ministry identified the man as 24-year-old Abdullah Ayman Abdel-Sameea and said his backpack contained a bottle of flammable chemicals. It said that he embraced an “extremist” ideology and that he intended to use the material he carried in a “hostile” act.

The ministry did not provide further information.

Video footage posted on social media showed police arresting the man, who was led away after his pants and shoes were stripped off in the search.

— Associated Pres

At least 30 African migrants drown near Yemen: Officials said a boat carrying at least 150 African migrants capsized off southern Yemen, killing at least 30 people. The officials said most of the passengers on the boat, which overturned off the coast of Shabwa province, were Somali migrants. The narrow waters between the Horn of Africa and Yemen have been a popular migration route despite Yemen's ongoing conflict.

Iraqi forces kill 3 protesters in southern city: Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition on hundreds of protesters in the southern city of Basra, killing three civilians and wounding at least four. The violence erupted at the funeral procession for an activist killed during protests a day earlier. A government official said two officers were killed and seven wounded in the clashes, marking some of the worst violence in the city since similar protests broke out in July over unemployment and poor public services.

— From news services