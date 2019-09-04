POLAND

Officials face scrutiny over Israeli spyware

The Polish government came under pressure Wednesday to clarify whether it has purchased sophisticated and potentially illegal phone surveillance technology that has been used to stifle dissent in other countries.

Opposition lawmakers asked Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki whether the Polish special services had bought Pegasus, the spyware produced by NSO Group, an Israeli company. The firm’s software allows for the monitoring of devices and their content, including the remote activation of cameras and microphones without users’ knowledge.

Morawiecki replied that “everything that needs to be will be clarified in due time” but didn’t directly answer the question, the news agency PAP reported.

The parliamentary discussion follows an investigative report by the private broadcaster TVN that indicated that the country’s anti-corruption bureau might have bought the system.

Lawmakers expressed concerns that the technology could be used against independent journalists or opposition politicians.

The company said its products were developed only to help governments and law enforcement agencies fight terrorism and crime.

Human rights campaigners say authoritarian regimes have used Pegasus to spy on citizens.

The Polish government is accused by critics of eroding democratic standards, which the authorities deny.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

U.S., allied Kurd force patrol northeast border

U.S. troops and an allied Syrian Kurdish militia conducted a joint patrol Wednesday in a town on the border with Turkey, a Kurdish news agency and a Syria war monitor reported. The move appeared to be part of an agreement to set up a safe zone along Syria’s northeast border.

Turkey sees Syrian Kurdish fighters, who make up the majority of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces battling the Islamic State militant group, as terrorists aligned with a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey.

Turkey has been pressing for a safe zone to ensure security on its border running east of the Euphrates River toward the Iraqi border. Turkey wants to control — in coordination with the United States — a 19-to-25-mile-deep zone within Syria.

The patrol occurred near the town of Ras al-Ayn and consisted of U.S. troops and members of the Ras al-Ayn Military Council, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Kurdish ANHA news agency. The Ras al-Ayn Military Council is purportedly a local force separate from the SDF.

The patrol came a week after the SDF announced that it had begun withdrawing its fighters from Ras al-Ayn and another border town. The withdrawals were part of the deal for a safe zone in northeast Syria involving the United States and Turkey.

Turkey wants the region along its border to be clear of Syrian Kurdish forces and has threatened an operation against Syrian Kurdish forces if such a zone is not established.

— Associated Press

PHILIPPINES

Convicts' release spurs public outrage, firing

The Philippine president on Wednesday fired the top prison official amid a public outcry over the release of hundreds of prisoners, including convicted drug traffickers and rapists, under a law rewarding good behavior with shorter jail terms.

President Rodrigo Duterte said at a news conference that Undersecretary Nicanor Faeldon of the Bureau of Corrections would immediately resign for disobeying his order to halt the releases of convicted prisoners under the 2014 law. Officials are demanding a review of the law.

Prison officials will be investigated by a special anti-corruption prosecutor over the inmate release, Duterte said.

Duterte ordered at least 1,700 prisoners freed since the law took effect to surrender in 15 days, either for a re-computation of their jail time or for investigations to determine whether they paid their way to freedom in corrupt deals with prison officials.

— Associated Press

Saudi, UAE diplomats in Pakistan to discuss Kashmir: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates sent their top diplomats to Pakistan to help Islamabad defuse tensions with India over the disputed Kashmir region, which have worsened since New Delhi stripped the Indian-administered portion of Kashmir of its limited autonomy on Aug. 5. Gulf Arab countries have kept mostly silent on the issue. The two diplomats held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

— From news services