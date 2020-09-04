AD

“A nation should not be a hostage to one man’s thirst for power, and it won’t,” said Tikhanovskaya. “Belarusians have woken up. The point of no return has passed.”

Lukashenko, who has run the nation of 9.5 million with an iron fist for 26 years, dismisses the protesters as Western puppets.

NATO

Stoltenberg: Navalny victim of nerve agent

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday condemned the “appalling assassination attempt” on Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and called on Moscow to answer questions about the poisoning to international investigators.

Navalny, a Kremlin critic, fell ill on a flight to Moscow on Aug. 20 and was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk. He has been in an induced coma in a Berlin hospital since he was flown to Germany for treatment more than a week ago.

German authorities have said that tests show he was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. British authorities previously identified the Soviet-era Novichok as the poison used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England in 2018.

“There is proof beyond doubt that Mr. Navalny was poisoned using a military-grade nerve agent,” Stoltenberg said in Brussels. “. . . NATO allies agree that Russia now has serious questions it must answer.”

Thousands protest in Pakistan over Muhammad cartoons: Tens of thousands of people protested across Pakistan against French magazine Charlie Hebdo's reprinting of cartoons mocking the Muslim prophet Muhammad, chanting "Death to France" and calling for boycotts of French products. "Decapitation is the punishment of blasphemers," read one protest placard. The cartoons of Muhammad triggered outrage and unrest among Muslims around the world in 2005 when they first were published by Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten. This week Charlie Hebdo, a satirical weekly, revived them to mark the start of the trial of alleged accomplices in an Islamist militant attack on its Paris office in 2015. Twelve people were killed in that attack.

El Salvador's president denies talks with gang: Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele denied a report that his government has been negotiating with one of the country's most powerful gangs to lower the murder rate and win its support in midterm elections in exchange for prison privileges for its members. The allegation is highly sensitive in the Central American nation, where gangs have terrorized people with extortion and killings for years. Multiple former officials from previous administrations are being prosecuted for allegedly participating in a similar deal with the gangs.

Congolese police fire tear gas to disperse protesters: Police in Congo's capital, Kinshasa, fired tear gas to disperse about 100 protesters calling for the expulsion of the Rwandan ambassador, whom they accuse of denying a massacre during the 1998-2003 Congo war. Two people were seriously injured after inhaling tear gas and being beaten by police, said Carbone Beni of the group Filimbi, which organized the protest. Many Congolese blame neighboring Rwanda for provoking the war.