France and Germany have urged Iran to return to negotiations after a break in talks following Iranian elections in June, with Paris demanding an immediate restart amid Western concerns about Tehran’s expanding atomic work.
Last month, France, Germany and Britain voiced concern about reports from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog confirming Iran has produced uranium metal enriched up to 20 percent fissile purity for the first time and lifted production capacity of uranium enriched to 60 percent.
Iran says its nuclear program is peaceful, that it has informed the watchdog about its activities and that its moves away from the 2015 deal would be reversed if the United States returned to the accord and lifted sanctions.
— Reuters
PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES
Hamas launches incendiary balloons
Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group on Saturday launched more than a dozen of incendiary balloons into Israel, seeking to ratchet up pressure in an effort to ease a crippling blockade of the territory. There were no immediate reports of any fires in southern Israel.
Photos and videos posted online showed masked Hamas-affiliated operatives holding pictures of Gazans killed in recent clashes with Israeli forces while they launched balloons in the direction of Israel.
Israel’s new government has compared the balloons, which have sparked a series of wildfires in recent weeks, to rocket fire. It often responds to the launches with nighttime airstrikes on Hamas targets.
Hamas has also staged a series of violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks calling for an end to the blockade.
Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade when Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning a Palestinian election. Israel says the blockade is necessary to keep Hamas from smuggling weapons into the territory. Critics say the blockade, which greatly restricts trade and travel in and out of Gaza, amounts to collective punishment.
— Associated Press
Protesters, police face off in Montenegro: Hundreds of riot police were deployed in the old capital of Montenegro ahead of the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, an event that has sparked ethnic tensions in the small Balkan nation. The ceremony planned for Sunday in Cetinje has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from neighboring Serbia in 2006. On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted the police in Cetinje and briefly removed some of the protective metal fences around the monastery where the inauguration of Metropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place.
El Salvador court: President can serve consecutive terms: El Salvador's top court has ruled that the country's president can serve two consecutive terms, opening the door for incumbent Nayib Bukele to stand for reelection in 2024. Issued late Friday, the ruling was handed down by judges appointed by lawmakers from Bukele's ruling party in May after they had removed the previous justices, a step that drew strong criticism from the United States and other foreign powers.
6 die as train hits minibus in Turkey: A collision between a freight train and a minibus in northwest Turkey killed six people and injured seven others, the Turkish news agency Demiroren reported. The crash at a railroad crossing in Ergene, Tekirdag province, involved a minibus carrying textile factory workers returning from a night shift and a train headed to nearby Cerkezkoy at 8 a.m., the news agency said. The people who died all were in the minibus, which was dragged in front of the train after the impact. Footage from street cameras aired by TV news channels showed the minibus driver maneuvering around a lowered barrier to cross the tracks before the train struck the vehicle.
Police search for shop owner in winning game card snatching: Italian police were hunting for a Naples tobacco shop owner who allegedly ran off on a motor scooter with a customer's "scratch and win" game card, which had clinched the top prize of 500,000 euros ($590,000), Italian news reports said. A woman in her late 60s had purchased the card and handed it to a shop employee to double-check. That employee in turn passed it to one of the smoke shop's owners for a final check. Instead, news reports said, he held on to it, grabbed his helmet, hopped on the scooter and raced away with the game card, according to the reports. To prevent the alleged thief from cashing in, authorities at the Italian tax office that runs the "scratch and win" operation froze the entire block of numbers of cards that had been distributed to the tobacco shop.
From news services