Police search for shop owner in winning game card snatching: Italian police were hunting for a Naples tobacco shop owner who allegedly ran off on a motor scooter with a customer's "scratch and win" game card, which had clinched the top prize of 500,000 euros ($590,000), Italian news reports said. A woman in her late 60s had purchased the card and handed it to a shop employee to double-check. That employee in turn passed it to one of the smoke shop's owners for a final check. Instead, news reports said, he held on to it, grabbed his helmet, hopped on the scooter and raced away with the game card, according to the reports. To prevent the alleged thief from cashing in, authorities at the Italian tax office that runs the "scratch and win" operation froze the entire block of numbers of cards that had been distributed to the tobacco shop.