World Digest: Sept. 4, 2022

Ukrainian port city of Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Mykolaiv hit by Russia Russian shelling hit the southern Ukraine port city of Mykolaiv during the night, damaging a medical treatment facility, the mayor said Sunday. Mykolaiv and its surrounding region have been hit daily for weeks in the conflict. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych did not specify whether there were any injuries in the overnight attack, which he said also damaged some residences.

Mykolaiv, on the Southern Bug River about 20 miles upstream from the Black Sea, is a key port and ship building center.

In Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, Russian shelling late Saturday set a large wooden restaurant complex on fire, according to the regional emergency service. One person was killed and two injured in shelling in the region, governor Oleh Synyehubov said.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region where Russian forces have been trying to take full control, said four people were killed in shelling on Saturday.

The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected from its last external power line but was still able to run electricity through a reserve line amid sustained shelling in the area.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said in a statement that agency experts, who arrived at Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, were told by Ukrainian staff that the fourth and last operational line was down. The three others were lost earlier during the conflict.

Pope John Paul I gets closer to sainthood

Pope Francis on Sunday beatified one of his predecessors, John Paul I, a briefly serving pontiff who distinguished himself with his humility and cheerfulness, and whose abrupt death in his bedroom in 1978 shocked the world and fueled suspicions for years about his demise.

The ceremony constituted the last formal step in the Vatican before possible sainthood for Albino Luciani, an Italian who died 33 days after being elected pontiff.

John Paul I “with a smile communicated the goodness of the Lord,” Francis said in his homily. Francis encouraged people to pray to the newly beatified churchman to “obtain for us the smile of the soul.”

Last year, Francis approved a miracle attributed to the intercession of John Paul I, that of the recovery of a critically ill girl in 2011 in Buenos Aires. Now a young woman, Candela Giarda told a Vatican news conference last week via a video message that she had wanted to attend the ceremony but could not because she recently broke a foot working out in a gym.

In his short-lived papacy, which concluded with the discovery of his body in his bedroom in the Apostolic Palace, John Paul I immediately established a simple, direct way of communicating with the faithful in the addresses he gave, a style change considered revolutionary considering the stuffiness of church hierarchy.

E.U. condemns jailing of former Myanmar leader: The European Union on Sunday condemned the sentencing of deposed former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi to jail with hard labor, after she was found guilty of electoral fraud. A source familiar with the proceedings told Reuters on Friday that Suu Kyi had been found guilty and sentenced to three years in jail with hard labor. The European Union "condemns the unjustified sentence of Aung San Suu Kyi to an additional three years of detention, with hard labor. She faces 20 years imprisonment on 11 counts with several charges remaining," the top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Turkish warship docks in Israel for first time since 2010: A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the American allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause. The frigate Kemalreis docked in Haifa on Saturday as part of NATO maneuvers in the Mediterranean sea, a Turkish official said. An Israeli official said Ankara had submitted a preliminary request for the crew to disembark on shore leave. A Haifa port official said it was the first time a Turkish naval vessel had visited since at least 2010, when bilateral ties were shattered when Israeli forces stormed a convoy meant to aid Palestinians that tried to breach its blockade of the Gaza Strip. Ten Turks were killed by Israeli marines in that incident.

Two dead in building collapse in Nigerian capital of Lagos: Two people died after a building under construction collapsed in the Nigerian commercial capital Lagos in the early hours of Sunday and rescue efforts were underway to find survivors, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said. The building was being built next to a hospital in the neighborhood of Oniru, said the agency chief executive Olufemi Osanyintolu, adding that at least four people were still trapped under the rubble. Building collapses are frequent there, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

