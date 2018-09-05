AFGHANISTAN

Reporters among 22 killed in Kabul blasts

At least two local journalists and 20 other civilians were killed in twin blasts in a Shiite-dominated section of Afghanistan’s capital on Wednesday, officials said.

The attacks, part of a string of deadly strikes in Kabul in recent months, intensify concerns about deteriorating security in the city as the fragile U.S.-backed government bickers over power.

In the first attack in Kabul’s Dasht-e Barchi area, a suicide bomber fatally shot a guard of a gym at its gate and then blew himself up inside the facility, where spectators were watching a wrestling match.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said 20 people were killed in the attack.

As police and residents evacuated the casualties, a second explosion, possibly a car bombing, occurred some distance away.

NAI, an Afghan group that promotes open media, said two local journalists were killed and four others were wounded in the second blast.

Tolo News, a TV network, confirmed that two of its reporters had lost their lives in the attack.

A spokesman for the Public Health Ministry said 70 people were wounded in Wednesday’s attacks.

The Taliban denied any role in the strikes. No other group has asserted responsibility, but sympathizers of the Islamic State, a Sunni militant group, claimed to have been behind previous attacks targeting Shiite Muslims.

— Sayed Salahuddin and Sharif Hassan

ISRAEL

Paraguay's embassy to return to Tel Aviv

Paraguay announced Wednesday that it would immediately move its embassy in Israel out of Jerusalem and back to Tel Aviv, less than four months after opening the new mission.

The move presents an embarrassing diplomatic setback for Israel, which had hoped to build on the momentum started by the United States, Guatemala and Paraguay, all of which moved their embassies to Jerusalem in May. In response to Paraguay’s decision, Israel said it was shuttering its embassy there.

Horacio Cartes, then the president of Paraguay, opened the new embassy in Jerusalem on May 21. But the measure was widely criticized in Paraguay, and its new president, Mario Abdo Benítez, had opposed the switch even before taking office Aug. 15.

Most nations have maintained their embassies in Tel Aviv so as not to prejudge the outcome of peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, who claim Jerusalem as their future capital.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal against the demolition of a Bedouin village in the West Bank, ruling that its stay would expire in a week and that the encampment could then be legally torn down.

Israel claims that Khan al-Ahmar, east of Jerusalem, was illegally built and has offered to resettle residents about seven miles away. But critics say that it is impossible for Palestinians to get building permits and that the demolition is meant to make room for an Israeli settlement.

The three judges hearing the appeal said that they were presented no evidence to warrant overturning the previous verdict and that there was no question over the illegality of the construction on the site.

The village is in the 60 percent of the West Bank known as Area C, which remains under exclusive Israeli control. The Palestinians say Area C, home to 150,000 to 200,000 Palestinians, is crucial to the economic development of their future state.

— Associated Press

Iran's currency falls to new low: Iran's rial fell to a record low, part of a staggering 140 percent drop in the currency's value since the United States pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal four months ago. The few exchange shops open in Tehran offered 150,000 rials to the U.S. dollar. Iran's tough economic situation sparked protests in December that spread to more than 80 cities and towns and resulted in 25 deaths.

Japan confirms first Fukushima worker death from radiation: Japan has acknowledged for the first time that a worker at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, destroyed by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011, died of radiation exposure. He had worked at the Fukushima Daiichi plant at least twice after the March 2011 meltdowns there. The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry had previously ruled that exposure to radiation caused the illnesses of four workers at Fukushima, an official said. This was the first death, he said.

First Ebola case reported in Congolese trading hub: Health officials in Congo said a case of Ebola has been discovered in Butembo, a city of 1.4 million in the country's northeast. A Health Ministry spokeswoman said the government and the World Health Organization are taking immediate steps to contain the new Ebola case in the trading hub. Butembo is the largest city in North Kivu province, and health experts worry that Ebola could spread rapidly among its dense population. Since Aug. 1, 93 confirmed cases, including 54 deaths, have been reported in the current Ebola outbreak.

— From news services