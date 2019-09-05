KASHMIR

Landline service fully restored, India says

Officials said Thursday that they have restored landline telephone service in Indian-administered Kashmir after suspending most communications on Aug. 5, when India’s Hindu nationalist-led government downgraded the Muslim-majority region’s autonomy and imposed a strict security lockdown.

The government says it suspended communications across the Kashmir Valley, including the main city of Srinagar, to prevent rumors from spreading after the downgrading.

The communications suspension by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi almost completely isolated people in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

On Thursday, people lined up at offices or homes with landline telephones to try to contact family and friends after being unable to do so for a month. But many were unable to get through.

Many Kashmiris living outside the valley also said they were having trouble getting in touch with their families in Kashmir.

The Press Trust of India reported that there are no longer any restrictions on daytime movements in the Kashmir Valley. However, checkpoints remain.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since 1947. The nations have fought two wars over the Himalayan region.

— Associated Press

UKRAINE

Key MH17 witness is released from prison

A Ukrainian court on Thursday unexpectedly released a key witness in the case of the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, just minutes before Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was optimistic about an impending prisoner swap with Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine, which remain deadlocked over Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula and fighting in Ukraine’s separatist-controlled east, have been discussing a major prisoner exchange that could lead to the release of dozens of Russians and Ukrainians.

On Thursday, the appeals court in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, ordered the release of Volodymyr Tsemakh on recognizance, pending further investigation.

Tsemakh, who was the commander of the separatists’ air defense in the area where MH17 was shot down five years ago, was abducted by Ukrainian security services earlier this year.

Shortly after Tsemakh’s release, Putin said at a conference in Russia’s Far East that the talks on the broader prisoner exchange are in their final stages.

All 298 passengers and crew members on the flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were killed July 17, 2014, when a missile shattered the jet in midair over the rebel-controlled area.

Overwhelming evidence has pointed to Russia supplying both funds and weapons to the rebels. International investigators are convinced that the missile used to shoot down MH17 came from a Russian army brigade.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

First cabinet named since Bashir's ouster

Sudan’s prime minister announced on Thursday the formation of the first government since the overthrow of longtime president Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April.

The government was formed as part of a three-year power-sharing deal signed last month between the military and civilian parties and protest groups.

Abdalla Hamdok announced the names of 18 ministers in the new cabinet and said he would name two more later.

“Today, we start a new phase in our history,” he said in Khartoum.

The new government is a key step in transitioning from nearly 30 years under Bashir, when Sudan was afflicted by internal conflicts, international isolation and deep economic problems.

Most of the 18 ministers named Thursday were approved earlier in the week. They include Asmaa Abdallah, who becomes the country’s first female foreign minister, and Ibrahim Elbadawi, a former World Bank economist who will serve as finance minister.

— Reuters