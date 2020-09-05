“Technically speaking, there are no signs of life,” Francisco Lermanta, the head of volunteer rescue group Topos Chile, said at an evening news conference, adding that rescuers had combed 95 percent of the building.

The signs of life detected in the past two days, Lermanta said, were breaths of fellow rescuers already inside the building picked up by their sensitive equipment.

— Reuters

BANGLADESH

At least 20 die in explosion at mosque

A suspected gas explosion and fire at a mosque outside the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, killed at least 20 people, police and doctors say.

The explosion on Friday night hit as Muslim worshipers were about to end their evening prayers at the Baitus Salat Jame mosque in Narayanganj district, nearly 15 miles south of Dhaka. Thirty-seven victims with severe wounds were taken to Dhaka’s specialist burn and plastic surgery institute.

Among those who died were the mosque’s imam and a 7-year-old boy, officials said.

Members of the fire department said a gas leak might have caused the explosion. A police bomb unit collected evidence from the blast.

— Reuters

Taliban, Afghan official are in Qatar for peace talks: A senior delegation of the Taliban has returned to Qatar, paving the way for the start of peace talks with the Afghan government. In a tweet, the spokesman for Kabul's High Council for National Reconciliation, Faraidoon Khwazoon, said the government was ready to start direct negotiations. The delayed negotiations are the second, critical part of a peace deal the United States signed with the Taliban in February in Doha.

"Hotel Rwanda" protagonist is allegedly denied legal counsel: Supporters of Paul Rusesabagina, the man portrayed in the movie "Hotel Rwanda," say Rwandan authorities have denied a lawyer access to him, nearly a week after the outspoken government critic was paraded in handcuffs and accused of terrorism. The Hotel Rwanda Rusesabagina Foundation said the U.S. permanent resident and Belgian citizen has had no consular visits. His family has said they believe he was "kidnapped" during a visit to Dubai. He has lived outside the East African nation since 1996. Rusesabagina was awarded the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 for saving the lives of more than 1,200 people during Rwanda's 1994 genocide.

Pope to make first trip outside Rome since pandemic: Pope Francis next month is set to make his first visit outside Rome since Italy was put under a coronavirus lockdown in early March. The pope is to journey to Assisi, the birthplace of his namesake saint in the central Italian region of Umbria, to sign an authoritative papal letter to clergy and faithful worldwide — a document known as an encyclical, the Vatican said. The encyclical is expected to stress the value of brotherly relations during and after the pandemic, a theme Francis has evoked repeatedly during the crisis.