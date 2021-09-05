Suicide attack kills 3 soldiers in southwest Pakistan: At least three paramilitary soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in a suicide attack in southwestern Pakistan, officials said, part of a spike in attacks on security forces in recent weeks as neighboring Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. The militant Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan asserted responsibility for the attack. The group, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban, renewed its allegiance to that group after the fall of Kabul last month. The attack occurred as a checkpoint security detail was being relieved, said Pakistan's interior minister.