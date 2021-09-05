His son Naseem said Indian authorities buried Geelani’s body in a local cemetery without any family members present, after police snatched his body from the home. Police denied the allegation and called it “baseless rumors” by “vested interests.”
A video widely shared on social media purportedly showed Geelani’s relatives, mostly women, frantically trying to prevent armed police from forcing their way into the room where his body, wrapped in a Pakistani flag, was being kept.
Police said they registered a case against unspecified family members and some others Saturday and began probing the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They have not been taken into custody.
The anti-terrorism law was amended in 2019 to allow the government to designate an individual as a terrorist. Police can detain a person for six months without producing any evidence, and the accused can subsequently be imprisoned for up to seven years. Rights activists have called the law draconian.
Naseem Geelani said Sunday that a police officer visited the family on Saturday and informed them a case had been registered. Naseem did not provide further details but said there were scuffles as the police removed his father’s body.
Kashmir has long been a flash point between India and Pakistan, which administer parts of the Himalayan region but claim it in its entirety.
Geelani spearheaded Kashmir’s movement for the right to self-determination and was a staunch proponent of merging Kashmir with Pakistan.
6 Syrian refugees held, face deportation threat
Attorneys for six Syrian refugees arrested in Lebanon said Sunday that the country’s security services have given them a 24-hour ultimatum — either leave Lebanon to a third country or be deported to Syria, the war-ravaged country they fled.
Lawyer Mohammed Sablouh said the move is unusual, violates Lebanon’s international obligations and seriously endangers the men’s lives.
The authorities “know very well that since the [men] were arrested outside the embassy, they are, therefore, wanted by the Syrian regime, and there is a really high probability they would be tortured or in grave danger,” he said. “This is a violation of the anti-torture convention and Lebanese laws.”
The men were arrested in the last week of August, first by the Lebanese army, for entering the country illegally. They were picked up outside the Syrian Embassy, where they were to be issued passports. Four days later, they were transferred to the custody of general security.
There was no comment from Lebanese security, and it is not clear who is responsible for the decision, which came without a court ruling.
The threat of deportation is particularly concerning given that violence has recently resumed in the hometown of most of the arrested Syrians. Five of the men are from the southern province of Daraa, where clashes have erupted between government and allied forces and opposition gunmen, wrecking a three-year-old Russian-negotiated truce.
13 police officers reported killed in attack in Iraq: Gunmen opened fire at a federal police checkpoint in rural northern Iraq, sparking clashes that killed 13 officers, a security official said, blaming the attack on Islamic State militants. The attack in Kirkuk province also wounded five officers. Northern Iraq has been a hot spot for Islamic State activity since the group's territorial defeat in 2017 by Iraqi security forces with assistance from the U.S.-led coalition.
Suicide attack kills 3 soldiers in southwest Pakistan: At least three paramilitary soldiers were killed and 20 wounded in a suicide attack in southwestern Pakistan, officials said, part of a spike in attacks on security forces in recent weeks as neighboring Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. The militant Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan asserted responsibility for the attack. The group, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban, renewed its allegiance to that group after the fall of Kabul last month. The attack occurred as a checkpoint security detail was being relieved, said Pakistan's interior minister.
