World Digest: Sept. 5, 2022

Gift Article Share

U.N. says famine is 'at the door' amid drought Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The United Nations says “famine is at the door” in Somalia with “concrete indications” famine will occur later this year in the southern Bay region. This falls just short of a formal famine declaration as thousands are dying in a historic drought made worse by the effects of the war in Ukraine.

U.N. humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths told reporters he was “shocked to my core these past few days” on a visit to Somalia in which he saw starving babies too weak to cry. More than 850,000 people are in the affected areas, with tens of thousands more arriving in the months to come, according to U.N. experts.

A formal famine declaration is rare and a warning that too little help has come too late. At least 1 million people in Somalia have been displaced by the harshest drought in decades, driven by climate change, that also affects the wider Horn of Africa including Ethiopia and Kenya.

Advertisement

Famine is the extreme lack of food and a significant death rate from outright starvation or malnutrition combined with diseases such as cholera. A declaration means data shows more than a fifth of households have extreme food gaps, more than 30 percent of children are acutely malnourished and over 2 people out of 10,000 are dying every day.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been described as a disaster for Somalia, which has suffered from a shortage of humanitarian aid as international donors focus on Europe. Somalia sourced at least 90 percent of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine before the war and has been hit hard by scarcity and the sharp rise in food prices.

— Associated Press

Terrorism court starts trial of 8 in Nice attack

A special French terrorism court on Monday opened the trial of eight people accused of helping a man who, on Bastille Day six years ago, plowed a heavy truck through crowds in a southern French resort town leaving 86 dead.

Advertisement

During the planned three-plus months of court proceedings in Paris, survivors and those mourning loved ones will recount the horrors inflicted along the beachfront of Nice on the night of July 14, 2016.

Seven of the eight accused were in court. The eighth is being tried in absentia. The chief judge told the court that he is in detention in Tunisia and that Tunisian authorities hadn’t responded to a French judicial request concerning him.

The verdict is expected in December. The proceedings will be broadcast live to the Acropolis Convention Center in Nice for those who don’t travel to Paris. Audio of the trial will also be available online, with a 30-minute delay.

Thousands of locals and tourists had packed Nice’s famed boardwalk on the Mediterranean coast that summer night to celebrate France’s national day, strolling along the Promenade des Anglais with friends and family members, laughing and dancing on the beach just below.

Advertisement

Shortly after the end of a fireworks display, the truck careered through the crowds for more than a mile, like a snowplow. The final death toll included 15 children and adolescents, while 450 other people were injured. Of the dead, 33 were foreign nationals.

The attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, was killed by police soon after.

— Associated Press

Dozens die in China earthquake: At least 46 people were reported killed and 16 missing in a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are under a coronavirus lockdown. The quake struck a mountainous area in Luding county shortly after noon, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

Iran sentences LGBT activists to death: Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of "corruption on earth" and human trafficking over the past few days, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported on Monday. Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they are LGBT rights activists and are innocent. The pictures could not be verified by Reuters. "Contrary to news published online, the sentenced have deceived and trafficked young women and girls out of the country by promising them educational and work opportunities, thus leading to the suicide of several of their victims," IRNA said.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article