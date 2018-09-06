JAPAN

Powerful quake leaves 9 dead, 30 missing

A powerful earthquake Thursday on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido triggered dozens of landslides that crushed houses.

At least nine people were killed, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said. Officials said at least 366 were injured, five seriously, and about 30 people were unaccounted for after the 6.7-magnitude quake.

Nearly 3 million households were left without power by the quake, the latest in an exhausting run of natural disasters for Japan.

The island’s only nuclear power plant, which was offline for routine safety checks, temporarily switched to a backup generator to keep its spent fuel cool. Nuclear regulators said there was no sign of abnormal radiation — a concern after a massive quake and tsunami that hit northeast Japan in March 2011 destroyed both external and backup power to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, causing meltdowns.

The Thursday quake occurred on the heels of a typhoon that triggered major flooding in western Japan. The summer also brought devastating floods and landslides from torrential rains in Hiroshima and deadly hot temperatures across the country.

BRITAIN

World leaders endorse Novichok assessment

The leaders of the United States, France, Germany and Canada on Thursday endorsed Britain’s assessment that a

nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in March was conducted by Russian military officers and “almost certainly” approved at a senior level of the Russian government.

The leaders urged Russia to provide a “full disclosure” of its Novichok nerve agent program and said they would “continue to disrupt together the hostile activities of foreign intelligence networks on our territories.”

Shortly afterward, London’s and Moscow’s envoys to the United Nations squared off in an emergency Security Council meeting called by Britain to brief diplomats on the investigation.

British Ambassador Karen Pierce outlined evidence that she said pointed to the Kremlin’s complicity in the attack, which occurred March 4 in the quiet English city of Salisbury.

Two Russians were charged Wednesday in absentia with attempting to kill Sergei Skripal and his daughter with Novichok.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia denied Russian involvement in the case, which he ridiculed as “an unfounded and mendacious cocktail of facts.”

He denied that Russia had ever developed or deployed Novichok. “London needs this story for one purpose,” he said. “To unleash disgusting, anti-Russian hysteria.”

Skripal was convicted in 2006 of sharing state secrets with the British. He was released to Britain in a spy swap in 2010.

NETHERLANDS

ICC claims jurisdiction over Rohingya crisis

Judges at the International Criminal Court ruled Thursday that the court has jurisdiction to investigate allegations that Myanmar’s security forces have driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from their homes.

The decision opens up the possibility of crimes against Rohingya people being prosecuted at the Hague-based court, even though Myanmar is not a member of the court.

The court said prosecutor Fatou Bensouda must take the ruling into account “as she continues with her preliminary examination concerning the crimes allegedly committed against the Rohingya people.”

It said the probe, which aims to establish whether there is sufficient evidence for a full-blown investigation, “must be concluded within a reasonable time.”

Bensouda asked this year for a ruling on jurisdiction, arguing that while the Rohingya were forced from their homes in Myanmar, part of the crime involved them being driven across the border into Bangladesh, which is a member of the court.

Attacks kill 18 Afghan soldiers, police officers: Insurgents killed 18 security personnel in assaults in Afghanistan, officials said. Suspected Taliban insurgents overran a security outpost in the northern province of Badghis and then ambushed reinforcements, killing 10 soldiers, according to a spokesman for the governor. Then, a police official in the northern province of Takhar turned his weapon on his colleagues, killing all eight. A police spokesman said the gunman escaped.

