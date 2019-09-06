ALGERIA

Thousands protest plan for swift election

Tens of thousands of protesters piled once again into the streets of the Algerian capital and other cities Friday, with many rejecting the army chief’s call for a presidential election before the end of the year.

This week’s pro-democracy protest, the 29th in a row, was seen as a test of the continued strength of the movement and a way to gauge the temperature surrounding Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah’s call this week to set a date by Sept. 15 for a presidential election. That would mean voting would be held by law 90 days later — in mid-December.

Algeria has lacked an elected president since protesters, helped by the army chief, forced Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in April. Since then, Gaid Salah has positioned himself as the nation’s main authority figure.

Protesters want a democratic government and a say in how to achieve that goal. Many opposition politicians are withholding judgment on Gaid Salah’s call for a quick election, while others fear he is seeking a return of a system they reject.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Turkish-U.S. patrols of 'safe zone' to begin

Turkey’s defense minister said Turkish and U.S. troops will begin joint ground patrols of a planned “safe zone” in northern Syria on Sunday.

Hulusi Akar made the comments to reporters Friday.

Turkey has been pressing for the creation of a safe zone that would keep U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters, considered terrorists by Turkey, away from its border. Turkey also said some Syrian refugees could be resettled in the zone.

On Thursday, Turkey warned it could “open its gates” and allow refugees to move toward Western nations if a safe zone was not created. Turkey hosts 3.6 million refugees from Syria.

— Associated Press

GAZA STRIP

2 protesters reported killed by Israeli fire

Israeli forces fatally shot two Palestinian teenagers during protests along the Gaza-Israel border on Friday, Palestinian health officials said.

They named the dead as Khaled Al-Rabai, 14, and Ali Al-Ashqar, 17. Seventy protesters were wounded, 38 of them by live fire, medical officials said.

An Israeli military spokesman said troops guarding the border were faced with more than 6,000 demonstrators at several points along the fence, some hurling explosive devices and firebombs.

He said that some briefly managed to cross the fence, and that Israeli forces responded with riot dispersal measures. The spokesman did not comment on the deaths.

Palestinians have staged 18 months of weekly protests calling for an end to a security blockade imposed on Gaza by Israel and Egypt, and for Palestinians to have the right to return to land their families fled or were forced to flee during Israel’s founding in 1948.

— Reuters

Brazilian official apologizes for insulting French first lady: Brazil's economy minister is apologizing for making fun of the appearance of France's first lady — comments that angered many in both countries. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes issued the apology Thursday night, saying he did not mean to offend Brigitte Macron. Guedes's comments followed an earlier uproar when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorsed a Facebook message that insulted the first lady's looks. The French president called the comments "extraordinarily disrespectful." Bolsonaro and Macron have clashed repeatedly over climate change and the fires spreading across the Amazon rainforest.

Appeal filed in probe of 2009 Air France crash: The Paris prosecutor has appealed the decision to drop a decade-long investigation into the 2009 crash of Air France Flight 447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris. Air France and Airbus were charged with manslaughter in the crash in the Atlantic Ocean, which killed all 228 people aboard and led to new aircraft safety regulations. But French investigating judges decided this week to drop the case, suggesting they felt that the pilots at fault and that there wasn't enough evidence to send the companies to trial. Families of victims also said they were appealing the decision.

— From news services