An Interior Ministry statement said the assailants took refuge in a school after the attack and died in a shootout with security forces.

The North African nation’s prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, appeared to suggest that the assailants’ planning may have been faulty.

Speaking in Sousse, where he announced the arrest of a suspect in the attack, he said, “These terrorist groups wanted to signal their presence. But they got the wrong address this time. The clearest proof of that is that the authors of this attack were eliminated in a few minutes.”

The 2015 attack in Sousse dealt a heavy blow to Tunisia’s tourism sector, a pillar of its economy. The Islamic State group asserted responsibility for that attack.

— Associated Press

BELARUS

Protesters continue to put pressure on leader

Tens of thousands of demonstrators marched Sunday to the outskirts of the presidential residence in the capital of Belarus, calling for authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to resign as protests against him entered their fifth week.

Protests also took place in other major cities throughout Belarus, an Interior Ministry spokeswoman said. Crowd sizes for the protests were not reported, but the head of the Viasna human rights organization said the demonstration in Minsk attracted more than 100,000 people.

The protests, unprecedented in Belarus for their size and duration, began after an Aug. 9 vote that election officials said gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office with 80 percent support. Protesters say the results were rigged. Lukashenko has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, regularly repressing dissent and press freedom.

Police violently cracked down on demonstrators in the first days of the protests, arresting about 7,000 people. Although the crackdown has been have scaled back, detentions continue.

Police and troops blocked off the center of Minsk on Sunday, but demonstrators marched to the outskirts of Independence Palace, the president’s working residence. The palace grounds were blocked off by riot police and water cannon.

— Associated Press

MIDDLE EAST

Leader warns Hamas's missiles can hit Tel Aviv

The leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Sunday warned Israel that his organization has missiles capable of striking the city of Tel Aviv’s commercial and cultural center, and areas beyond it.

Ismail Haniyeh’s comments during a visit to Lebanon followed an escalation in recent weeks in which Hamas-affiliated groups fired rockets into Israel and Israeli warplanes struck areas in the Gaza Strip, which is ruled by Hamas.

Hamas announced last week that international mediators had brokered a new set of “understandings” with Israel, halting the latest round of fighting for the time being.

Haniyeh gave a speech in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon. Haniyeh and a Hamas delegation met earlier with the leader of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah.

“Our missiles had a range of several kilometers from the border with Gaza,” Haniyeh said in his speech. “Today the resistance in Gaza has missiles that can hit Tel Aviv and beyond Tel Aviv.”

Hamas rockets have reached Tel Aviv and beyond in previous rounds of fighting, but such launches are rare and considered a serious escalation by Israel. The seaside metropolis is about 45 miles north of Gaza.

— Associated Press

1 killed, 7 hurt in stabbings in Britain: British police were seeking a male suspect after one man was killed and seven people were injured in late-night stabbings in a busy nightlife district in the central English city of Birmingham. Police said the victims seemed to have been chosen at random. A top police official said that detectives were still investigating the motive but that "there is absolutely no suggestion at all that this is terror-related." Britain has seen several recent extremist knife attacks, including a stabbing rampage in a park in Reading in June that left three people dead.

3 rockets hit perimeter of Baghdad airport: Three Katyusha rockets fell in the vicinity of Baghdad airport but caused no casualties, the Iraq News Agency said. One of the rockets landed in the airport garage, damaging four civilian vehicles, it said, citing a military statement. Last week, in three incidents, rockets landed either near the airport or inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. Those attacks also caused no casualties. Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups.