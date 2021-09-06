O’Toole “will say anything to try and get elected,” Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party, told supporters at a campaign event in Ontario, Canada’s most-populous province. “That’s not leadership. That’s not integrity.”
After being criticized by O’Toole for calling the election two years early during a fourth wave of the pandemic, Trudeau assailed his rival’s opposition to vaccine mandates, including for his own candidates. Trudeau said O’Toole was pandering to vaccination opponents just as he had to the gun lobby. Anti-vaccination hecklers have shouted abuse and even death threats at Trudeau throughout his campaign. “Erin O’Toole is at least taking some of his cues from (the anti-vaccination crowd),” Trudeau said.
— Reuters
RUSSIA
Crimean Tatar leader jailed despite protests
A court in Russian-annexed Crimea ordered Crimean Tatar leader Nariman Dzhelyalov to be held in custody for two months Monday on suspicion of involvement in an attack on a gas pipeline, Interfax news agency reported.
Dzhelyalov was arrested over the weekend, drawing condemnation from the United States and Ukraine.
Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, prompting Western sanctions.
The West and most of the world say the territory is Ukrainian.
Kyiv wants the peninsula back.
More than 40 people were detained over the weekend as they protested at the arrest of Dzhelyalov and four other
people outside the local office
of Russia’s Federal Security Service.
— Reuters
NIGERIA
Cell blackout imposed amid kidnapping fight
Mobile telephone networks were shut down in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, residents said Monday, after authorities ordered a telecoms blackout to help armed forces tackle armed gangs of kidnappers terrorizing the area.
Two residents of Zamfara, reached by phone after they traveled to neighboring Sokoto state, said their mobile networks had stopped functioning over the weekend.
Zamfara has been one of the worst-hit states in a wave of mass abductions of pupils from schools across northwestern Nigeria by armed gangs of ransom seekers operating from remote camps.
— Reuters
Vietnamese man gets 5 years for spreading coronavirus: Vietnam jailed a man Monday for five years for breaking strict coronavirus quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, state media reported. Le Van Tri, 28, was convicted of "spreading dangerous infectious diseases" at a one-day trial at the People's Court of the southern province of Ca Mau, the state-run Vietnam News Agency reported. Vietnam has been one of the world's coronavirus success stories, thanks to targeted mass testing, aggressive contact tracing, tight border restrictions and strict quarantine. But new clusters of infections since late April have tarnished that record.
Algeria arrests suspected members of separatist group: Algeria has arrested 27 suspected members of a separatist group that the government has declared a terrorist organization, after an attack in two northern towns, police said Monday. They said the 27 were suspected of belonging to MAK, a group that seeks independence for the Berber-speaking Kabylie region. Morocco's support for MAK was one of the reasons cited by Algeria in cutting diplomatic relations with the kingdom late last month. Police said the 27 were arrested "for their attempt to sow terror and strife among citizens by order of parties abroad," police said in a statement. "They resorted to assault and robbery of citizens' shops." The statement said several members of the security forces were injured when they intervened to protect citizens and their properties during attacks in the northern towns of Kherrata and Beni Ourtilane.
— From news services