CRIMEA

4,000 children evacuated after leak

About 4,000 children were evacuated from a town in Russia-annexed Crimea where a noxious chemical leak has been blamed on a local titanium factory.

Residents of Armyansk complained in late August that a sour smell was pervading the community, and a substance resembling rust had fallen on roofs, trees and vehicles.

Authorities this week decided to take children away from the town of 20,000 for two weeks. They said the children are being housed at health resorts elsewhere on the peninsula.

Russian media have not reported widespread illness or symptoms in Armyansk. The head of Ukraine’s adjacent Kherson region said Friday that 37 border guards have been hospitalized because of negative effects from the leak.

— Associated Press

NORTH KOREA

Talks resume with U.S. on war remains

The United States and North Korea returned to the negotiating table Friday, with generals from the two countries meeting to discuss the possible recovery of more remains from service members killed in the Korean War, an official said.

It was the first known direct talks between the two sides since Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s trip to Pyongyang was canceled last month, although President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged messages this week through South Korean mediation.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency said Maj. Gen. Michael Minihan, chief of staff for the United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea, met North Korean Lt. Gen. An Ik San in the border village of Panmunjom.

Quoting an unnamed government source, Yonhap said the pair discussed the joint excavation and repatriation of the remains of service members killed in the 1950-53 Korean War.

In late July, North Korea handed over what it said were the remains of more than 50 service members.

— Simon Denyer

GREECE

Thessaloniki braces for austerity protests

Thousands of police officers took up positions around Greece’s second-largest city Friday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met senior U.S. officials at a trade fair where protests of the Greek government’s austerity measures were planned.

The Thessaloniki police said more than 4,000 officers will be on duty in the northern city on Saturday, when Tsipras plans to outline his economic platform for a country emerging from a decade of international bailouts. Many previous protests at the annual trade fair turned violent.

U.S. security personnel were on hand because Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is in Thessaloniki with a delegation of executives from more than 50 U.S. companies. Ross met Tsipras on Friday and said he was encouraged by Greece’s developing financial recovery.

— Associated Press

Candidate's stabbing shakes Brazil's presidential race: The stabbing of a leading Brazilian presidential candidate jolted an already wildly unpredictable campaign to lead Latin America's largest nation, with doctors saying that Jair Bolsonaro will be hospitalized for at least a week. A knife-wielding man whose motive was unknown stabbed Bolsonaro, 63, during a rally Thursday in Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, as he was being carried on the shoulders of a supporter. Bolsonaro suffered intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding, said one of the surgeons who operated on him.

Iranian forces kill 6 Kurdish militants near Iraqi border: Iran's semiofficial Tasnim News Agency said that the country's Revolutionary Guard Corps killed six Kurdish militants and wounded several others in western Iran near the border with Iraq. Tasnim's report described the Guard's assault as "revenge" for a July 20 attack in which at least 10 Iranian border guards were killed in the Kurdish town of Marivan.

France alleges spying by Russian satellite: A Russian satellite "with big ears" cozied up to a French one last year in an apparent effort to eavesdrop on secure military communications, France's defense minister alleges. Florence Parly identified the Russian satellite as Louch-Olymp. She said it approached the Athena-Fidus, a French-Italian satellite launched in 2014 and used for secure military communications and planning and operations. "Trying to listen to one's neighbor is not only unfriendly. It's called an act of espionage," Parly said in a speech in the southern city of Toulouse.

— From news services