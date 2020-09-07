“Two soldiers of Danab [special] forces died and two others were wounded. A U.S. officer was seriously wounded,” Mohamed Ahmed Sabriye, director of communications for the Jubaland state palace told Reuters by phone.

He later said one of the wounded Danab forces soldiers had subsequently died. He said the suicide car bomb had exploded outside the special forces base.

Air Force Col. Christopher Karns, a U.S. Africa Command spokesman, said one U.S. soldier had suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening and was in stable condition.

Al-Shabab said it had killed U.S. personnel.

The government and al-Shabab often give different numbers of casualties.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

E.U. warns changes jeopardize trade deal

The European Union told Britain on Monday that there would be no trade deal if it tried to tinker with the Brexit divorce treaty, raising the prospect of a tumultuous end-of-year finale to the saga.

In yet another twist to the four-year negotiations since Britain voted to quit the E.U., Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government was reported to be planning legislation to override parts of the Brexit withdrawal agreement it signed in January.

That could jeopardize the whole treaty and create frictions in British-ruled Northern Ireland, where special arrangements had been made to avoid a hard border with Ireland to the south that could be detrimental to the 1998 peace agreement, which ended three decades of conflict in the province.

Britain said it would honor the deal and was simply offering clarifications to avoid any future legal difficulties.

But the Financial Times newspaper cited three people as saying the proposed internal market bill was expected to “eliminate the legal force of parts of the withdrawal agreement” in areas including state aid and Northern Ireland customs.

— Reuters

U.S. sailor missing from Nimitz: The U.S. Navy searched through the night into Monday morning for a sailor who went missing from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz during its patrol of the northern Arabian Sea amid tensions with Iran. The crew aboard the Nimitz sounded a "man overboard" alert at 6:47 p.m. on Sunday, after being unable to find the sailor aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, a Navy spokeswoman said.

300 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia: Almost 300 Rohingya Muslims were found on a beach in Indonesia's Aceh province Monday and were evacuated by military, police and Red Cross volunteers, authorities said. The group arrived at Ujong Blang Beach from one boat and were reported by residents. The 181 women, 100 men and 14 children were given shelter and received help from locals, police officers, and military and health providers.