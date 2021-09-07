While the investigation into the uranium traces has been going on for more than a year, diplomats say the IAEA urgently needs access to the equipment to swap out memory cards so there are no gaps in its observation of activities. Without such monitoring, Iran could produce and hide unknown quantities of this equipment that can be used to make weapons or fuel for power plants.
— Reuters
ISRAEL
Airstrikes launched on Hamas targets
Israel launched airstrikes on what it said was a militant site in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday after Palestinians sent incendiary balloons into Israel..
Fighter jets struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing workshop as well as a Hamas military compound in Khan Yunis, a city in southern Gaza, according to the Israeli army’s statement. The army said the compound houses a cement factory used for building militant tunnels.
The balloons were launched by Gaza’s ruling Hamas movement into Israeli territory, the army said. The devices were a show of support for six prisoners who broke out on Monday, which Hamas and other Palestinian militants hailed as a heroic victory. Israeli forces were still scouring the country’s north and the occupied West Bank for the escapees.
— Associated Press
CAPE VERDE
Court: Maduro envoy can be extradited
Cape Verde’s highest court ruled on Tuesday that Alex Saab, a Colombian businessman who is wanted by U.S. authorities on charges of laundering money on behalf of Venezuela’s government, should be extradited to the United States.
Saab, who is close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 when his plane stopped there to refuel. He faces extradition to the United States, which accuses him of violating U.S. sanctions.
Saab’s lawyers have called the U.S. charges “politically motivated.”
A West African regional court ruled in March that Saab’s detention was illegal because an Interpol red notice requesting his arrest was only issued the day after he was detained.
However, Cape Verde’s constitutional court rejected the West African court’s jurisdiction in the case and, in a written judgment, confirmed a lower court’s ruling that Saab should be extradited.
The constitutional court’s ruling cannot be appealed.
At the time of his arrest, Saab was en route to Iran to negotiate shipments of fuel and humanitarian supplies to Venezuela, his lawyers told Reuters.
Saab has been repeatedly identified by the U.S. State Department as an operator who helps Maduro arrange trade deals that Washington is seeking to block through sanctions.
— Reuters
Amnesty International: Syrians face dangers upon return: A number of Syrian refugees who returned home have been subjected to detention, disappearance and torture at the hands of Syrian security forces, proving that it still isn't safe to return to any part of the country, Amnesty International said Tuesday. In a report entitled "You're going to your death," The rights group says it documented what it said were violations committed by Syrian intelligence officers against 66 returnees, including 13 children between mid-2017 and spring 2021.
Indian state on high alert due to deadly Nipah virus: The southern Indian state of Kerala is on high alert after a 12-year-old boy died of the rare Nipah virus, spurring health officials to start contact-tracing and isolating hundreds of people who came into contact with the boy, who died at a hospital in the coastal city of Kozhikode. Nipah, which was first identified during a late 1990s outbreak in Malaysia, can be spread by fruit bats, pigs and through human-to-human contact.
Japanese court issues summons to N. Korean leader Kim: A Japanese court has summoned North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to face demands for compensation by several ethnic Korean residents of Japan who say they suffered human rights abuses in North Korea after joining a resettlement program there that promised a "paradise on Earth," a lawyer and plaintiff said Tuesday. Kim isn't expected to appear in court for the Oct. 14 hearing, but the judge's decision to summon him is a rare instance in which a foreign leader was not granted sovereign immunity, said Kenji Fukuda, a lawyer representing the five plaintiffs, who are seeking 100 million yen ($900,000) each.
— From news services