PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES

U.S. redirects aid intended for hospitals

President Trump has ordered that $25 million earmarked for the care of Palestinians in East Jerusalem hospitals be directed elsewhere, a State Department official said. It is the latest change in U.S. assistance to the Palestinians.

Last month, the Trump administration said it would redirect $200 million in Palestinian economic support funds for programs in the West Bank and Gaza amid a deteriorating relationship with the Palestinian leadership.

Earlier this year Trump ordered a review of Palestinian aid to ensure the funds were being spent in accordance with American interests and were providing value to taxpayers.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry called the latest aid cut part of a U.S. attempt “to liquidate the Palestinian cause” and said it would threaten the lives of thousands of Palestinians and the livelihoods of hospital employees. “This dangerous and unjustified American escalation has crossed all red lines and is considered a direct aggression against the Palestinian people,” it said.

— Reuters

Thousands march in Paris in support of climate summit: More than 18,000 people marched in Paris as part of an international mobilization to show popular support for urgent measures to combat climate change in advance of a summit this week in San Francisco. Activists around the world encouraged "Rise for Climate" protests before the summit taking place Sept.12-Sept. 14. California Gov. Jerry Brown (D) proposed the event after President Trump vowed to pull the United States out of a landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement.

Basra sees day of calm after Iraqi security forces deploy: The day was relatively calm in Basra after Iraqi security forces deployed on the streets, a day after protesters stormed the Iranian consulate and torched government buildings in violence that rocked the oil-exporting Shiite heartland. The deployment came after an alliance of powerful Shiite militias vowed to respond to the violent protests that have resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people the past week and the injuries of hundreds more.

Egyptian court sentences 75 to death for roles in 2013 protest: An Egyptian court sentenced 75 people to death, including top leaders of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in protest that was broken up by security forces in an operation that left hundreds dead. In a case involving 739 defendants facing charges ranging from murder to damaging property, the court also sentenced the head of the Brotherhood, Mohammed Badie, and 46 others to life in prison.

Stabbed Brazilian presidential candidate recovering: A front-running and far-right Brazilian presidential candidate began physical therapy and remained in serious but stable condition after being stabbed during a campaign rally last week, doctors and family members said. Congressman Jair Bolsonaro, who is unlikely to return to the campaign trail before the Oct. 7 first-round vote, was being fed intravenously but was in "good clinical condition," according to a written statement from the Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo.

— From news services