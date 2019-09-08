INDIA

Moon lander located day after loss of contact

A day after India’s bold mission to land on the moon appeared to have failed, the country’s space agency announced that the missing lander had been located, raising hopes for a turnaround.

K. Sivan, head of the Indian Space Research Organization, told the news agency ANI that the mission’s orbiter had clicked a thermal image of the lander from its cameras. “We are trying to establish contact. It will be communicated soon,” he said.

Vikram, the lander of Chandrayaan-2, which blasted off in July, was scheduled to soft-land on the lunar south pole early Saturday. While its descent began as planned, communication with it snapped minutes before touchdown.

India had hoped to become the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to land on the moon. The mission, which the agency described as “highly complex,” was aiming to land in the previously unexplored south pole region. The goal was to look for water on the moon and study its topography.

The success rate of landing on the moon is about 50 percent. Earlier this year, an Israeli spacecraft, Beresheet, attempting to land on the moon crashed in its final moment.

— Niha Masih

SYRIA

Turkey, U.S. carry out 'safe zone' joint patrol

Turkish and U.S. troops conducted their first joint ground patrol in northeastern Syria on Sunday as part of a “safe zone” Turkey has been pressing for in the volatile Kurdish-administered region.

Turkey hopes the buffer zone, which it says should be at least 19 miles deep, will keep Syrian Kurdish fighters away from its border. Turkey considers these Kurdish militias a threat, but they also have been key U.S. allies in the fight against the Islamic State.

So far, the Kurdish-led forces have withdrawn as deep as nine miles from the border and have removed defensive positions, sand berms and trenches. The depth of the zone, as well as who will control it, is still being worked out.

Even as the patrol was taking place, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said serious differences remained with the Americans. An initial agreement with Washington last month averted a threatened Turkish incursion.

Turkey has carried out several incursions into Syria over the course of the civil war to curb the expanding influence of the Kurdish forces. U.S. and Turkish troops carried out joint patrols in the northern town of Manbij last year, along the border of the areas controlled by Kurdish-led forces.

Sunday’s joint patrol was the first one taking place east of the Euphrates River, where U.S. troops have a greater presence, and as part of the safe zone, which is still in the making.

— Associated Press

SAUDI ARABIA

King Salman replaces energy chief with son

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman replaced the country’s energy minister with one of his sons on Sunday, naming Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to one of the most important positions in the country as oil prices remain below what is needed to keep up with government spending.

The new energy minister is an older half brother to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 34, and replaces Khalid al-Falih, who had been in the role since 2016.

Abdulaziz enters the job with a lifetime of experience in Saudi Arabia’s energy sector and is seen as a safe and steady choice to lead the ministry, where he will oversee production of one of the world’s largest oil exporters. It is the first time a prince from the ruling Saud family is heading the important Energy Ministry.

The move comes as Brent crude oil trades under $60 a barrel, well below the $80-to-$85 range analysts say is needed to balance the Saudi budget.

— Associated Press

Typhoon kills at least 5 in North Korea: One of the most powerful typhoons to hit the Korean Peninsula left five people dead and three injured in North Korea, state media reported, in the first public announcement of casualties since the storm made landfall in the country a day earlier. Before reaching North Korea, Typhoon Lingling hit South Korea, killing three people and injuring 13, but the country appears to have escaped widespread damage. North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said the typhoon left 460 houses and 15 public buildings destroyed, damaged or inundated in the country.

— From news services