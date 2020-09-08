Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, has been on furlough from prison because of the coronavirus pandemic after serving nearly all of her sentence. She remained confined, however, to the immediate area around her family’s home in Tehran. It was unclear whether she would be taken into custody as a result of the new charge.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a former employee of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of the global news agency. She was arrested in Tehran in 2016 while vacationing with her daughter.

The move to indict Zaghari-Ratcliffe on a new charge comes as a British Australian academic, Kylie Moore-Gilbert, faces worsening conditions at a notorious prison outside Tehran. Moore-Gilbert, a Middle East expert, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on espionage charges, which the Australian government has criticized as baseless.

— Erin Cunningham

New structure being built near nuclear site

Iran said Tuesday that it is constructing a sophisticated building near its underground Natanz nuclear site, state TV reported.

The report quoted Ali Akbar Salehi, head of Iran’s nuclear department, as saying that the new structure is being built in the wake of a July explosion that damaged a building housing centrifuge machines.

Last month, Iran said it found those who were involved in the alleged sabotage but said details will be released later.

Natanz hosts Iran’s main uranium enrichment facility. In its underground halls, centrifuges rapidly spin uranium hexafluoride gas to enrich uranium.

Iran has said its nuclear site had not been operating at full capacity because of restrictions imposed by Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iran began experimenting with advanced centrifuge models after the United States withdrew from the deal two years ago.

— Associated Press

SAHARA

83 migrants rescued in desert, U.N. agency says

More than 80 African migrants have been rescued after being found in a remote stretch of the Sahara Desert where hundreds have died along the perilous journey in recent years, the International Organization for Migration said Tuesday.

The 41 women from Nigeria, including twin 4-year-old girls, and 42 men from Nigeria, Togo, Mali and Ghana were in distress, dehydrated and in need of medical assistance when they were found last week, the U.N. migration agency said.

The migrants had left Agadez, a transit town in Niger’s north, two weeks ago on separate pickups to avoid detection, the agency said. They were headed for Libya, and their smugglers made a stop on Sept. 1 about 140 miles north of the Sahara crossroad of Dirkou, some of those rescued told the agency. Vehicles often break down in the desert, where smugglers then leave the passengers.

Since 2016, more than 1,870 migrants have been rescued in Niger’s desert, the agency said.

— Associated Press

Court blocks senate bid by ousted Bolivian leader: A court in Bolivia blocked ousted president Evo Morales from seeking a senate seat in October elections, saying the ex-leader, living in Argentina, does not meet residency requirements. The ruling eliminates the possibility that Morales could obtain parliamentary immunity against sedition and other charges against him, but his party still controls the Legislative Assembly and remains the front-runner in the vote. After 14 years in power, Morales resigned in November amid protests and disturbances alleging that he was attempting to fraudulently claim reelection.

Christian sentenced to death on blasphemy charges in Pakistan: A Pakistani court sentenced a Christian man to death on blasphemy charges. Asif Pervaiz, a garment factory worker, had been accused by his supervisor of sending derogatory remarks about the Muslim prophet Muhammad to him in a text message. Insulting the prophet carries a mandatory death penalty in Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country. Pervaiz said his supervisor made the accusation after he refused to convert to Islam, according to his attorney.