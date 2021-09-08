“The attack on Sept. 4 was the most severe one, especially in Chenna Teklehaymanot village,” the administrator said, adding the attack began on Aug. 27 after Ethiopian forces blocked an attempt by Tigray fighters to seize the city of Gondar.
Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray forces, did not immediately respond to questions.
— Associated Press
ISRAEL
Palestinian prisoners set fires in protest
Pressure built around Israel’s prison system Wednesday after fires broke out at several facilities as the government searched for six Palestinian escapees who tunneled out two days earlier.
Fires were reported at several prisons amid efforts to try to move inmates as a precautionary measure. An umbrella group representing prisoners from all Palestinian factions called on inmates to resist being relocated to other facilities and to start fires in their cells if guards try to move them by force. The prisoners group also threatened a widespread hunger strike.
Tensions were rising in the wake of the country’s largest jailbreak of its kind in decades. The six men who escaped, between 26 and 49 years old, apparently dug a tunnel out of Gilboa prison, near the occupied West Bank, and escaped early Monday.
— Associated Press
Belarus may withdraw from refugee accord with E.U.: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has submitted a draft law to parliament to suspend an accord with the European Union on accepting refugees, as both sides traded blame over a buildup of migrants on the Belarusian border. The accord obliges Minsk to take back migrants who entered the E.U. via Belarus but who violated their conditions of stay, entry or residence. E.U. nations have accused Lukashenko of encouraging hundreds of migrants to cross illegally into the E.U. via Poland and Lithuania in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on Minsk. Belarus has blamed E.U. countries for the row.
Russia to consider request for transfer of American: A Russian court plans to consider a request by a former U.S. Marine imprisoned in Russia to be transferred to the United States to serve his sentence there, his lawyers said. In June 2020, Russia convicted Paul Whelan — who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports — of spying and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. He denied the charge and said he was set up in a sting operation. Washington has demanded his release. The lawyers told the Interfax news agency that the hearing was set to take place on Sept. 27.
Syrian forces enter rebel-held Daraa al-Balad: Syrian forces have entered the rebel-held district of the volatile southern city of Daraa as part of a truce negotiated by Russia to end weeks of fighting, according to state media, the opposition and a war monitor. The troops are to set up checkpoints and search for gunmen who have refused to implement the agreement that involves surrendering their weapons. It was the first time that government troops have entered Daraa al-Balad, a bastion of the Syrian armed opposition since 2013.
Journalists's homes raided in Indian Kashmir: Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir raided the homes of four journalists on Wednesday, triggering concerns of a further crackdown on press freedom in the disputed region. After the raids in Srinagar, the region's main city, the four journalists were summoned to a local police station, where they were briefly questioned but detained the whole day. Police did not specify the reason for the raids.
Concerns grow over conflict in Myanmar: Southeast Asian and Western countries have urged all sides in Myanmar to refrain from violence and allow in humanitarian aid, after a shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, declared a nationwide uprising against the junta. Security forces were out in strength in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon, on Wednesday, a day after protests and a flare-up in fighting between the army and ethnic minority insurgents.
— From news services