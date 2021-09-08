Russia to consider request for transfer of American: A Russian court plans to consider a request by a former U.S. Marine imprisoned in Russia to be transferred to the United States to serve his sentence there, his lawyers said. In June 2020, Russia convicted Paul Whelan — who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports — of spying and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. He denied the charge and said he was set up in a sting operation. Washington has demanded his release. The lawyers told the Interfax news agency that the hearing was set to take place on Sept. 27.