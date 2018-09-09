RUSSIA

Putin foes rally against raising pension age

Thousands of supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny protested throughout Russia on Sunday against planned increases to the pension age, with a rights group saying that police detained at least 153 of them.

The protests were a challenge to authorities, who were hoping for a high turnout in regional elections, also being held Sunday, despite widespread anger over the pension move.

The proposed pension changes — raising the retirement age for men from 60 to 65 and for women from 55 to 60 — have shaved about 15 percentage points off President Vladimir Putin’s popularity rating.

Navalny hopes to tap into public anger over the proposal. He had planned to lead a protest in Moscow on Sunday, but a court last month convicted him of breaking protest laws and jailed him for 30 days. Navalny said the move was designed to derail the protests, which were held in 80 towns and cities.

OVD-Info, a rights group, said police detained at least 153 Navalny supporters on Sunday in 19 towns and cities.

In Moscow, an estimated 2,000 people gathered in the central Pushkin Square. Some of them chanted “Russia will be free” and “Putin is a thief” as riot police looked on and ordered them to disperse or face prosecution.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Johnson's 'suicide vest' article creates furor

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has compared Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for Brexit to putting Britain’s constitution in a “suicide vest” and handing the detonator to the European Union — part of an article that drew condemnation from colleagues on Sunday.

Johnson, a strong supporter of Brexit, quit May’s government in July after rejecting her proposal for close economic ties with the E.U. after the United Kingdom leaves the bloc next year. His article in the Mail on Sunday ramped up speculation that he plans to challenge her leadership.

Johnson said May’s plan, which would keep the U.K. aligned to E.U. regulations in return for free trade in goods, was a “humiliation” and amounted to “agreeing to take EU rules, with no say on those rules.”

He also said that by agreeing that the U.K.’s Northern Ireland must effectively remain in a customs union with the bloc to avoid a hard border with E.U. member Ireland, “we have wrapped a suicide vest around the British constitution — and handed the detonator” to the E.U.

Foreign Office Minister Alan Duncan tweeted that the comments marked “one of the most disgusting moments in modern British politics.”

Britain is due to leave the E.U. on March 29, but divorce talks have foundered amid Conservative Party divisions over how close a relationship to seek with the bloc.

— Associated Press

Death toll in Japan quake nears 40: The death toll from a quake that struck the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido last week has hit 39, authorities said. One person remained missing in the hard-hit town of Atsuma. All but four of the victims were from Atsuma, a community of 4,600 people. The 6.7-magnitude quake knocked out power and train service across Hokkaido.

Anglophone separatists riot in Cameroon: Anglophone separatists burned buses and blocked traffic into and out of the capital of the English-speaking northwest region, Cameroon's military said, and it deployed additional troops. Separatists said the action in Bamenda is meant to disrupt next month's presidential election. The months of unrest in largely French-speaking Cameroon's northwest and southwest pose a serious challenge to longtime President Paul Biya, who is running again.

Suspected U.S. strike kills 4

alleged militants in Yemen: Tribal leaders in Yemen said a suspected U.S. drone strike killed four alleged al-Qaeda militants in the country's south. The tribal leaders said the operatives were killed in the district of Ahwar, an al-Qaeda stronghold in Abyan province. Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, as the Yemeni affiliate is known, has long been considered the network's most dangerous branch.

Palestinian killed trying to damage Gaza fence, Israel says: Israel's military said a Palestinian who was shot as he tried to damage the Gaza border fence has died. It said he was evacuated for medical care and later succumbed to his wounds. Earlier, it said three Palestinians armed with knives were caught trying to cross the fence and detained. The border has been tense for months.

— From news services