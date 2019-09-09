NORTH KOREA

Pyongyang willing to hold talks with U.S.

North Korea is willing to hold talks with the United States later this month, its vice foreign minister said, but Washington needs to change its tune if the dialogue is to move ahead.

The comments came in a statement released Monday in Pyongyang, a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed hope for a resumption of the stop-start dialogue process.

“We are willing to comprehensively talk through the issues we have discussed so far at an agreed time and place in late September,” Choe Son Hui said in the statement, which was carried by the official Korean Central News Agency.

“I want to believe that the United States will come up with an alternative based on a calculation method that serves the interests of both sides,” she said. If the United States does not change its approach, she said, a deal will not happen.

President Trump has repeatedly insisted that North Korea can have a “bright future” if it surrenders its nuclear weapons. North Korea insists it has no intention of unilaterally giving up its nuclear arsenal.

That disagreement and Trump’s unwillingness to agree to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s demands caused their February summit in Hanoi to break down.

Nevertheless, Pompeo insists Kim has promised to denuclearize and said Sunday that the administration was “hopeful that in the coming days, or perhaps weeks, we’ll be back at the negotiating table with them.”

— Simon Denyer

COLOMBIA

Venezuela harboring rebels, report alleges

Reportedly leaked intelligence documents indicate that President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government is harboring Colombian rebels inside Venezuela, allegations that dovetail with evidence that Colombian officials say they will present this month to the United Nations.

Bogota-based Semana magazine has published a report that it said was based on Venezuelan documents showing how a top military official under instructions from Maduro ordered generals to provide support to a “Red Group” — a code word for guerrillas — at “training zones” inside Venezuela.

Maduro’s spokesman called the documents badly forged fakes.

The allegations come against the backdrop of rising tensions between the two countries after Colombian President Iván Duque accused Maduro of providing safe haven to the former chief negotiator of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, who said he was rearming.

Semana did not say how it obtained the documents and published only heavily redacted excerpts. The Associated Press was unable to verify the report.

But Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Trujillo said the report coincides with information his conservative government has collected showing that Maduro has repeatedly violated a U.N. Security Council resolution from 2001 banning support for terrorist groups. He said Duque will present the evidence when he addresses the U.N. General Assembly this month.

— Associated Press

MOROCCO

Journalist charged with illegal abortion

A Moroccan journalist appeared Monday in a packed courtroom on charges that she had an illegal abortion after becoming pregnant while single.

Hajar Raissouni, 28, has been jailed since Aug. 31. She denies having had an abortion and claims she was married to her Sudanese fiance under Islamic law. The fiance, a gynecologist and two others also were jailed.

Abortions are illegal in Morocco, as is premarital sex. Raissouni faces up to two years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Raissouni claims she was arrested outside a clinic she visited for an “urgent intervention,” not an abortion.

She works for the Arabic-language paper Akhbar al-Yaoum, which is critical of the state. Family members say that her arrest was politically motivated and that she was targeted because she covers a grass-roots opposition movement.

Police reportedly forced Raissouni into a medical exam at the time of her arrest.

— Associated Press

Attacks in Burkina Faso kill 29: Burkina Faso's government said suspected extremists carried out two attacks in the West African nation, killing 29 people. Islamist extremist violence has increased in Burkina Faso's north and east near its border with Mali. Hundreds have been killed in the attacks, and thousands have fled.

— From news services