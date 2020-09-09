Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed last month to a historic deal normalizing relations and are scheduled to sign it at the White House next week.

Tybring-Gjedde said he nominated Trump for the 2021 prize, adding that “Donald Trump meets the criteria.”

Nominations must be sent to the Norwegian Nobel Committee by Feb. 1, meaning that the deadline to nominate people for this year’s peace prize has passed.

Nominations can be made by a select group of people and organizations, including national lawmakers.

Tybring-Gjedde was one of two Norwegian lawmakers who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for efforts to bring reconciliation between North and South Korea.

President Barack Obama was awarded the prize in 2009 only months into his first term.

— Associated Press

YEMEN

U.N. report says rebels recruited teenage girls

U.N.-backed experts have found evidence that rebels in Yemen recruited nearly three dozen teenage girls — some said to be survivors of sexual violence — as spies, medics, guards and members of an all-female force, according to a report released Wednesday.

The findings came in the third and latest report by the experts commissioned by the Human Rights Council to investigate alleged rights violations in the Yemen war since September 2014.

The report is based on more than 400 accounts and focused mainly on a period from July 2019 to June 2020. Overall, it documented 259 cases of children recruited and used in hostilities by several sides. It said the Iran-backed rebels, known as Houthis, recruited boys as young as 7.

“The group also received credible reports regarding Houthi recruitment of 34 girls (ages 13-17), between June 2015 and June 2020, for use as spies, recruiters of other children, guards, medics, and members of the Zainabiyat,” the report said, referring to the female force created by the rebels.

“Twelve of these girls allegedly survived sexual violence and/or a forced and early marriage directly linked to their recruitment,” the report said.

Overall, the experts said, there are “no clean hands” in the conflict. They also faulted the Saudi-led coalition allied with the internationally recognized Yemeni government, saying it has failed to do enough to avoid civilian casualties in airstrikes.

— Associated Press

Turkish journalists convicted over reports on spy's funeral: A Turkish court convicted five journalists over their reports on the funeral of an intelligence officer killed in Libya and sentenced them to more than three years in prison, state media reported. All have been released from custody pending the appeals process. The five were among eight defendants accused of violating Turkey's intelligence laws and disclosing secret information for their coverage of the funeral of the agent. Prosecutors charged that the reports revealed the officer's identity and exposed other secret agents. The defendants said the officer had already been identified during discussions in parliament.

Norwegian arrested in 1982 Paris attack: A Norwegian man in his 60s was arrested in Norway at the request of France as a suspect in a 1982 attack on a deli in the heart of Paris's Jewish quarter that left six dead and 22 injured, a Norwegian newspaper reported. The man was arrested on a European warrant. Palestinians throwing grenades burst into the Jo Goldenberg deli on Aug. 9, 1982, and sprayed machine-gun fire. Two Americans were among those killed in the attack, suspected to have been carried out by the Abu Nidal Palestinian group.