A total of 779 people have been evacuated from four communities in Estepona, which is popular with British retirees and vacationers, and one in neighboring Benahavis, authorities said.
About 200 firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, which had yet to be brought under control, Andalusia’s regional government said in a statement.
— Reuters
MEXICO
Hurricane Olaf heads toward Los Cabos
Hurricane Olaf was heading toward a strike on the Los Cabos resort region at the tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula on Thursday. As the storm approached, authorities closed ports in the area, prepared temporary shelters and urged people to monitor public announcements.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the area could be subject to hurricane-force winds and very heavy rain Thursday afternoon and into the night.
The hurricane was centered about 115 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas early Thursday afternoon. The Hurricane Center said Olaf was likely to strengthen as it neared the coast.
— Associated Press
Pressure grows over media bill in Poland: Poland's opposition-led Senate rejected a broadcast-media bill Thursday that critics say is aimed at silencing a U.S.-owned, anti-government news channel. The changes would strengthen a ban on firms from outside the European Economic Area controlling Polish broadcasters and has been denounced by the United States, one of Warsaw's top allies, as an infringement of media freedoms. The Senate voted down the legislation by a 53 to 37 margin, with three abstentions.
Pro-Bolsonaro truckers snarl Brazil highways: Truckers protested along highways in more than half of Brazil's states Thursday, snarling traffic on some as they offered a show of support for President Jair Bolsonaro even as he pleaded for them to let vehicles pass. Bolsonaro rallied supporters Tuesday to coincide with Independence Day and to show strength as his approval ratings slide and he feuds with the Supreme Court. Truckers turned out in force, even parking on the capital's central mall. They remain mobilized two days later, raising concern that Bolsonaro may have lost control of his supporters after firing them up with incendiary rhetoric.
— From news services