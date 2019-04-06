In this photo provided by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, Michael Arad, architect of both the 9/11 Memorial and the 9/11 Memorial Glade pathway, watches as one of six granite monoliths is put into place, Saturday, April 6, 2019 in at the 9/11 Memorial New York. Six stone monoliths pointing skyward will flank the 9/11Memorial Glade pathway to honor those who who were sickened or died from toxins while cleaning up the site of the terrorist attack, as well as rescue, recovery and relief workers facing the 9/11 aftermath. (Jin S. Lee/ 9/11 Memorial & Museum via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — A 600-ton crane has delivered six granite monoliths to the World Trade Center — stone sculptures honoring those who were sickened or died from toxins while cleaning up the site of the terrorist attack.

On Saturday, the chiseled granite pieces were in place, pointing skyward to also honor rescue, recovery and relief workers facing the 9/11 aftermath.

The monoliths were chiseled from the Rock of Ages granite manufacturing company in Barre, Vermont, using Canadian granite.

Steel salvaged from the original World Trade Center was incorporated into the stone structures outside the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

Visitors can use a pathway flanked by the monoliths that symbolize New York’s strength and determination through adversity.

Costs were covered by New York state, plus fundraising and private donations.

