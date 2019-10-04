The venerable orchestra launched a search for the “Wow Child” after the May concert using audio of the moment captured by WCRB-FM.

Handel & Haydn President David Snead has said it was one of the most wonderful moments he has ever had in a concert hall.

Ronan’s grandmother says her grandson listens to classical music at home and will eventually begin playing instruments.

